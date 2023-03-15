Lentra appoints Hitesh Sahijwaala as EVP - India Sales and Distribution

Sahijwaala is a veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry

Lentra, a leading digital lending cloud platform has appointed Hitesh Sahijwaala as Executive Vice President (EVP) - India Sales and Distribution to accelerate its mission of transforming digital lending across the world. This is the third senior-level appointment in the past six months. In September, Lentra appointed Haribandhu Patra as CFO and Bhuvaneswar Naik as CHRO.

The appointment comes at a time when Lentra is rapidly driving growth in India and new markets of Southeast Asia, as well as scaling its platform to support and enable some of the largest banks and NBFCs in the region. In his new role, Hitesh will help further accelerate Lentra’s growth and advance its position in the digital lending space.

Hitesh is a veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has a track record of delivering value to customers while working for companies like Oracle, Red-hat, Hewlett-Packard. Prior to Lentra, Hitesh was the Regional Vice President of the Finserv Business Unit at Salesforce, where he delivered Hyper-growth and played an instrumental role in transitioning value to customers.

Sandeep Mathur, CRO, Lentra said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hitesh to Lentra. His leadership, experience, and proven track record in driving sales and revenue growth will be invaluable to the company as we continue to deliver amazing impact to our Banking clients."

Hitesh is a multifaceted individual and a sports car enthusiast and loves to drive a BMW F80 M3 sports car and the Mahindra Thar. The nature of cars are an embodiment of his personality. While the M3 is leaning towards hyper-performance, agility and pace, the Thar is resilient and focuses on getting through the tough times and obstacles faced along the journey to success. This personal interest and love for speed transcends to his quest to drive hyper-growth and accelerated innovation at Lentra.

Hitesh Sahijwaala, EVP - India Sales and Distribution said, “Financial Services Industry is plagued by long implementation cycles and big upfront spends for tech solutions, stunting innovation. Lentra’s Consumption based business model and quick implementations are gaining traction with senior executives in Banks. I am very impressed with the scale that has been achieved already and am very confident to take this rocketship to another orbit."

Late last year, Lentra raised US$60 million in Series B raise and announced its plans to expand across Southeast Asia. The company has a robust presence across India with 60 partner banks and NBFCs and over 50 million loans processed through its platform.

