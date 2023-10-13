Krish Kidao named VP of Global Business at Mobavenue
Kidao was earlier with organisations like Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, and Asianet News Network
Mobavenue has announced the appointment of Krish Kidao, former Regional Director – APAC at Affise, as VP-Global Business.
Kidao brings a wealth of experience from his prior roles, including leadership positions at Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd, Rediff.com, and ICICI Bank, among others
Commencing his new role, Kidao said: "I am looking forward to working with the terrific leadership team at Mobavenue using my skills and international purview to grow the organization globally and at the same time conquer all new & emerging markets. Together, we are hoping to make a lasting impact in the Industry."
Following that, Mobavenue's CEO, Ishank Joshi, said: "We are delighted to have Krish join us and be a part of the Mobavenue family. His deep understanding of the Industry and propensity for innovative strategies align perfectly. As we continue to push boundaries in the Industry, his expertise will undoubtedly catalyze growth for us and our partners and further enhance our offerings."
X’s Samiran Gupta rejoins ICANN
Gupta was Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia at X
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
X’s Samiran Gupta has joined ICANN as the Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement APAC & Stakeholder Engagement South Asia. This is his second stint with the organisation.
Gupta had earlier joined ICANN in 2014 as Head of India, where he established ICANN's in-country engagement in India. In Jan 2022, he was elevated as the head of stakeholder engagement, South Asia.
He moved on from ICANN to join Twitter (now X) in Feb 2022 as the Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia. Gupta led Twitter/X’s overall vision on key content-related policy issues.
He has also had a close to four year long stint with APCO Worldwide as Senior Director and was the Managing Director for Access India Advisors for over 15 years.
“I have received many messages congratulating me on rejoining ICANN. I am very grateful for your good wishes and look forward to a new chapter of my career unfolding,” Gupta wrote, as he acknowledged his former colleagues at X, in a LinkedIn post.
Nikunj Garg moves on from Times Group
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Nikunj Garg, Managing Editor, Mirror Now, and Executive Editor, Times Now, has moved on from the Times Group.
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role.
Garg took over as Editor of Mirror NOW in October 2021.
Garg has been associated with Times Network for more than a decade. His expertise lies in covering national political and international developments.
Neena Dasgupta exits AIDEM Ventures
Dasgupta is the Founder & CEO of The Salt Inc, and recently took up the role of media representative with The Economist
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:36 AM | 1 min read
Neena Dasgupta has moved out of AIDEM Ventures Pvt. Ltd, an independent media sales and consulting company.
She is the Founder of The Salt Inc and has been Chief Executive Officer of the company. The Salt completes a year now.
Dasgupta recently took up the role of Media Representative with The Economist.
She started heading AIDEM after the exit of Pradeep Hejmadi in August 2020.
Dasgupta was the CEO and Director of Zirca Digital Solutions from November 2014 to January 2023.
RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman
The role complements his current roles as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
RPG Group announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of Vice Chairman of the diversified group.
In addition to his new role, Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system.
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, "Anant's extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”
A highly accomplished professional, Anant brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to being the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar technologies, Anant led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative 10-year period. Under his leadership, the market capitalization of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.
A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. His leadership played a pivotal role in CEAT's historic achievement of winning the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this coveted accolade of business excellence.
Anant Goenka's remarkable achievements have earned him recognition as “India's Under 40 Business Leader” by CEO Forum in 2020, “GQ: 50 Most Influential Young Indians” in 2018, and "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" by Forbes in 2017. He was also named among "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by the Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He has also served as the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).
Speaking on the announcement, Anant Goenka said, “It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses. Our fundamental value system, our governance standards and our quest for happiness will remain the guardrails within which we will continue to operate.”
ABP Network appoints Ananta Natha Jha to lead UnCut
He has been roped in as Associate Vice-President of ABP Live
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 5:54 PM | 1 min read
ABP Network has onboarded Ananta Natha Jha as the Associate Vice-President of ABP Live. With a rich experience in handling digital content and an in-depth understanding of video and radio content, he will take charge as the Editor of the UnCut team. Ananta Natha Jha will lead a young team of journalists who put out digital content for Gen-Z and millennials, the network said.
Jha has experience working at several reputable organisations in crucial roles. A well-recognised voice, he has donned various hats being a radio jockey, a news anchor, voiceover artist, producer, programming head, and a talk show host, stated a release.
Ananta Natha Jha will play a key role in reshaping UnCut and rechanneling focus towards the younger generation with a focus on high-quality content, the release stated.
UnCut is a Gen-Z/millennials-focused vertical of ABP Network.
Disney Star's Ashish Pandey to lead programming at Cineline India's Movie Max
Pandey was associated with Disney Star for 15 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:05 PM | 1 min read
Ashish Pandey, former Disney Star, Director of Distribution (Studio Business), will take on the role of Head of Programming at Cineline India Ltd's Movie Max.
As head of programming at Movie Max, Pandey will bring his extensive industry knowledge to shape the programming and content strategy for Cineline India Ltd's growing portfolio.
His vision and leadership are expected to drive innovation and elevate the entertainment offerings for audiences across the country.
During his tenure at Disney Star, Pandey made significant contributions to the distribution of numerous films, both in Hollywood and Bollywood.
