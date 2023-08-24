KlugKlug onboards Hemang Mehta as Country Manager for India
Mehta was most recently Head of Agency Relationships at Network 18 Media & Investments
KlugKlug has appointed Hemang Mehta as its Country Manager for India.
Mehta will play a pivotal role in driving KlugKlug's growth and expansion within the Indian market and be responsible for Sales & GTM Strategy
Mehta brings an impressive track record in the media and marketing industry. He most recently served as the Head of Agency Relationships at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd from May 2018 to August 2023.
Prior to that, he has also represented organisations like Exponential (now VDX.tv), India Today Digital and Rediff.com. His expertise spans various domains including digital media sales, mobile marketing, media planning, and buying, social media marketing, and more.
Hemang Mehta expressed his enthusiasm about joining KlugKlug, saying, "I am thrilled to be a part of KlugKlug, a forward-thinking platform that is reshaping the influencer marketing landscape. As much as I look forward to collaborating with the exuberant team at KlugKlug, I am super excited to interact with the brands to deliver powerful data-backed Influencer solutions that will guarantee business outcomes."
Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KlugKlug, stated, "We are excited to welcome Hemang Mehta to our team as the Country Manager for India. His extensive experience in digital media sales and marketing will be instrumental in driving our efforts to provide influencer marketing solutions to our clients. We believe Hemang's leadership will be key in scaling our operations and expanding our reach within the Indian market."
narrative ropes in Rajdeepgiri Goswami as Creative Director
Prior to this, he has worked in agencies like Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis and Plan B
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
narrative has appointed Rajdeepgiri Goswami as its Creative Director - Art.
With a career spanning 15 years, Rajdeepgiri brings a wealth of expertise in steering the complete creative trajectory of brand campaigns.
Prior to joining narrative, he held pivotal roles at globally renowned agencies including Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis, and Plan B. Notably, his tenure as Creative Director at Wildcraft also afforded him invaluable insights from the client-side, enriching his creative odyssey.
Commenting on the new appointment, Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, said, “narrative has been focused on brand development, communication and campaign strategy as its core service offerings, and I believe Rajdeepgiri will add huge value to the organisation. His skills and experience will help the internal team and the organisation’s positioning in the market. We are expanding, and getting talent on board who are passionate and driven to do more. We are aiming for excellence in design and we welcome Rajdeepgiri onboard to join us in this mission.”
Speaking on his appointment, Rajdeepgiri Goswami, said, “narrative works on a range of projects with a variety of clients, which will allow me to learn and improve in other areas of design. It features creative spaces that inspire designers to be imaginative and take chances. Having collaborative workspaces where designers can come together to build solutions for clients is a terrific method for me to learn while also improving my talents. I am committed to making a significant contribution to the current design process by using my skills and perspectives. I'm thrilled by the prospect of working on fresh and fascinating projects in the future. These opportunities not only provide opportunities for personal and professional development but also allow me to collaborate with a dynamic team to bring new ideas to life. I also look forward to working with Rohit, who is a great mentor. I have a lot to learn from his expertise."
Rajdeepgiri will be based in Bangalore.
The Sleep Company appoints Karan Singla as COO
Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:25 PM | 3 min read
The Sleep Company has announced the appointment of Karan Singla as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move underlines the brand's determination to enhance its market presence as a leader in the comfort tech industry, establish an omnichannel footprint, and achieve extensive offline expansion across diverse geographies in India. With over 16 years of experience in the automotive and food-tech industries, Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility.
Prior to joining The Sleep Company, Singla was associated with global brands like Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti, where he excelled in regional sales, network expansion, and innovative distribution strategies. This expertise led him to pivotal roles at Rebel Foods, first as VP - Head of Operations & Expansion for India and subsequently as Country Manager in Indonesia, driving growth through cloud kitchen establishment, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. Now, at The Sleep Company, Singla will leverage his exceptional track record to fuel operational excellence, guide market expansion, omnichannel presence, and substantial offline growth. His impressive record positions him perfectly to lead The Sleep Company towards market dominance, utilising his strategic insights and operational acumen to reinforce its industry standing.
Stepping into his role with a clear vision, Karan Singla expressed, “I am thrilled to be part of The Sleep Company; it is a brand that is poised to disrupt an industry that has remained stagnant for half a century. These transformative moments are a rarity in any sector – much like Airbnb reshaping hospitality and EVs challenging traditional automobiles. Our patented SmartGRID technology will revolutionise the comfort tech industry. Together, we look forward to making The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands with a distinct omnichannel model. We have started our offline retail journey and we intend to strengthen our position as a market leader. We will continue to invest in building robust operations, supply chain ecosystem and keep on striving to provide the best in class customer experience to all our consumers.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Karan Singla as our Chief Operating Officer," said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "With his extensive expertise in Retail Channel Management, Operations, Procurement, P&L Management, and Expansion, Karan's strategic insights are set to enhance The Sleep Company's operational prowess. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth, enrich customer experiences, and reinforce our position as leaders in the comfort technology industry."
The Sleep Company’s unwavering commitment to transforming the sleep and sitting experience, combined with Singla’s visionary leadership, heralds a transformation for the comfort tech industry. As the company continues to expand its horizons and introduce cutting-edge solutions, it stands poised to usher in a future where unparalleled comfort is accessible to all.
Snap Inc. names Pulkit Trivedi as Managing Director for India
Trivedi joins Snap from Google where he was Director of Google Pay - India Business; will report to APAC President Ajit Mohan
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:23 AM | 2 min read
Snap Inc. has announced the appointment of Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director, reporting to Snap’s APAC President, Ajit Mohan.
Trivedi joins Snap from Google where he has spent the past five years as the Director of Google Pay - India Business Team. As a part of the leadership team, Pulkit was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetization agenda for Google Pay in India.
In his role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organization's Indian operations including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem. Under a new operational structure, the Growth, Market Development, Partnerships, Content and Creator Ecosystem teams will now report directly to Trivedi. This new, highly localized structure reinforces Snap’s commitment to India to further build unique experiences for the company’s growing user community.
Ajit Mohan, APAC President, Snap Inc. said: “I am thrilled to welcome Pulkit to the Snap team at such an exciting time for our organization, both in India as well as more broadly across Asia-Pacific. Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India.”
Mohan continued, “Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners.”
Trivedi brings with him over 23 years of experience from top technology companies, including leadership roles at Meta and Google in India.
Pulkit Trivedi, said, “Snap has a reputation for being a true innovator and has built a thriving community in India with a product that has connected with so many young Indians. I could not be more excited to join Snap and look forward to unlocking the enormous opportunity alongside a capable and dynamic team, supporting brands, creators and the community alike. India is one of the world's fastest-growing internet economies giving Snap an exceptional opportunity to actively contribute to the expansion of our community and businesses.”
MiQ appoints Rohit Monga as the Head of product and partnerships for India
In his last role, Monga headed the sales team at Criteo
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
MiQ, a global advertising technology company, has appointed Rohit Monga as the head of product, partnerships, and marketing in India. He will be responsible for expanding MiQ’s commercial business and build partnerships in India. With more than 10 years of industry experience, Rohit brings an extensive understanding of advertising products and services with a global market exposure.
Rohit comes with a demonstrated history of working with the new age business and internet industry and has a deep understanding of multiple business formats in digital commerce including retail media. Rohit has built successful go-to-market and sustainable businesses strategies across technology and digital businesses. In his last role, Rohit headed the sales team at Criteo, where he led the new business acquisition for the India market, read a press release.
In the past, he has worked with brands like Oracle and EY and closely engaged with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company's growth plans, focusing on short- and long-term goals, and boosting the product portfolio and partnerships for the brand.
Commenting on the appointment, Siddharth Dabhade, Global Commercial Board Member and Managing Director, MiQ said, “India is a key growth market for MiQ, and we are focused on bringing exceptional talent to our team to bolster our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver data-driven programmatic advertising solutions to brands and digital media agencies. Rohit has the right balance of technology and media acumen. I welcome Rohit to our India team and look forward to partnering with him in our growth journey ahead.”
Rohit Monga, Head of Product at MiQ, said “I am excited to join MiQ to shape the future of programmatic advertising in India. In a fast-evolving digital marketing landscape, we bring our technology and data analytics expertise to drive results for our clients. My focus will be on building solutions for India and engaging with new clients and partners to drive our business goals. I look forward to building strong relations further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion.”
Rohit has a bachelor's degree in engineering in information technology from Rajasthan University and has won various accolades. Rohit is an industry thought leader who has spoken at several AdTech conferences and events.
Rajaraman Sundaram joins Disney Star as Head-Office of Country Manager
Prior to this, he was with Viacom18 as Executive VP & Business Head for Colors Tamil
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
Rajaraman Sundaram has joined Disney Star as Head-Office of Country Manager.
He was previously with Viacom18 as Executive VP & Business Head for Colors Tamil.
Sundaram has over 20 years of industry experience in broadcast media.
He has earlier worked with Asianet Star Communications, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd, NDTV Imagine, STAR India and Vijay Television.
Rise of Supriya Shrinate from anchor-editor and spokesperson to now CWC member
Shrinate has now been included in the CWC as special invitee
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 12:44 PM | 1 min read
Supriya Shrinate, a former journalist, who currently serves as a National Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress has now been appointed as a member of The Congress Working Committee (CWC).
In 2022, Congress also appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department.
In less than five years, Shrinate’s political career has witnessed a phenomenal rise. She contested the 2019 Indian general election (Lok Sabha election) from Maharajganj constituency
Prior to joining politics, Shrinate spent 18 years in Print and Electronic Media. She started her career as Special Correspondent with India Today in 2001 and later joined NDTV as Assistant Editor in 2004. Her stint with ET Now began in 2008 when she joined as Chief Editor - News. The same year, she was appointed as Policy Editor and Executive Editor for ET Now. She completed 10 years as Executive Editor before deciding to take a plunge in politics.
Shrinate is the daughter of former MP Harsh Vardhan. She was educated at the Loreto Convent Lucknow. She graduated with a Master of Arts in History from the University of Delhi.
Dhruv Dhawan joins Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads
Prior to this, Dhawan was with Google for over 9 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Dhruv Dhawan has been appointed as Head of Ads at Disney+ Hotstar. He made the announcement via a LinkedIn post. In his new role, Dhawan will be leading a team focused on providing value to advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals.
“After 9+ years at Google, I am moving on to the next ride/adventure in the CMT world (realised my career has been all about CMT - Comms, Media, Tech). I have taken over the position of Head of Ads for Disney Hotstar and will be leading a team focussed on providing true value to our advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Dhawan was with Google for over 9 years where he held several leadership roles. The last position that he held at the company was Industry Lead - FMCG and CPG D2C where he worked closely on business, marketing, product areas across large FMCG players.
Previously, Dhawan has worked with Bharti Airtel Limited,
