Pratik Pota steps down as CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks
Pota will continue in his current role till June 15, 2022
Pratik Rashmikant Pota, the CEO and Whole-time Director of Jubilant FoodWorks has moved on.
According to the reports, the board of directors have accepted his resignation and started the process of identifying his successor.
Pota will continue in his current role till 15th June 2022.
