Jagran New Media elevates Gaurav Arora to COO, onboards Divya Singh as CRO

Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., has announced key leadership appointments today by elevating. Gaurav Arora to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gaurav has been associated with Jagran for more than 6 years and was previously held responsible for leading the revenue mandates for the brand. Divya Singh succeeded him as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing with her a wealth of experience in the print, radio, broadcast, and digital media industries.

In his new role, Gaurav will take on broader responsibilities in helming operational strategies, optimizing new product revenue streams, and enhancing overall organizational effectiveness, in addition to leading affiliate sales, video production (news and non-news), and other monetization possibilities for the brand. Also, he will continue to lend his support to the revenue functions.

Divya Singh is a seasoned industry doyen with an exceptional track record of spearheading revenue growth and strategic partnerships. In her current role at JNM, she will be responsible for overseeing the company’s revenue operations, advertising sales, and business development initiatives. Having held pivotal roles across diverse organizations for more than two decades, she possesses a profound understanding of revenue engagements and sales networks.

Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media, says, "Gaurav has paved the way for a culture of performance in the organization and is a true people-oriented leader. His calm demeanour combined with a strategic and innovative approach in a highly dynamic and evolving digital space has been both reassuring and gratifying for the organization. I am thrilled to see his continued growth. Simultaneously, we are pleased to welcome Divya Singh as our new CRO. She will play a crucial role in optimizing revenue, leveraging her profound industry knowledge and insights into measurable outcomes."

Gaurav Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Jagran New Media, says, "I am honored by the trust placed in me and excited for this new role. As COO, I will be steadfast in my commitment to further streamline operations, strengthen our offerings, and drive continued success for the company’s expansion. Meanwhile, I am delighted to pass the baton to Divya Singh, the newly appointed CRO of Jagran New Media. Her cross-functional expertise will enable us to steer our organization towards sustainable growth in the long term."

Expressing elation about her new role, Divya Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, says, "I am thrilled to join Jagran New Media as the new Chief Revenue Officer. I look forward to working with the key leadership team and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver outstanding results. As Chief Revenue Officer, my focus will be on developing initiatives that spearhead the company’s revenue. I am positive that together we will unleash new opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in a dynamic digital media landscape."

