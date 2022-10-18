India TV names Puja Sethi as Group Editor – Digital

Her last stint was with Zee Digital as Group Editor

Published: Oct 18, 2022 11:48 AM  | 1 min read
Puja Sethi

Puja, a senior journalist and digital strategist, brings over two decades of rich experience on board. She is an alum of the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda House, Delhi University. In the past Puja has held senior leadership positions at Indiatimes, Jagran New Media and myUpchar among others. Her last stint was with Zee Digital as a group Editor. Her career has evolved around Broadcast, Print and digital journalism.

In her role at India TV, she would be responsible for managing the Editorial, in addition, she will focus on strategic and innovative solutions, and the development of an integrated digital strategy that cuts across, paid, social and search.

On her appointment, Ms Ritu Dhawan – MD India TV said, “We welcome Puja to the family. We are sure she will add value to India TV’s digital ecosystem and help us attain the predetermined organizational goals.”

“I am extremely excited to take over the role of spearheading the digital strategy for India TV. I am looking forward to expanding the reach of our digital properties and further expanding the digital portfolio”, said Puja Sethi.

