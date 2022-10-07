India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quits

Maheshwari who had joined India TV in March this year

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 7, 2022 2:46 PM  | 1 min read
vinay

India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari has decided to move on.

“Vinay Maheshwari has successfully completed his six-month short-term tenure. With the task accomplished, Vinay, who had joined India TV in March this year, will move on to explore other professional avenues,” the company said.

Talking about the development, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, “India TV thanks Vinay for the passion and commitment he brought to the company. We appreciate his immense contribution in such a short time. We wish him the best in all his future endeavours.”

Said Maheshwari, “It was great working with India TV group though for a short tenure. Working with Rajatji and Rituji was a wonderful experience. Enjoyed every bit of it. I wish India TV all the success.”

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags News channel Vinay maheshwari India tv advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
asha ramanathan

Asha Ramanathan is the new Chief Operating Officer of PwC India
4 hours ago

Anuradha

Anuradha Ramachandran joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner
7 hours ago

Priyansh

Cleartrip appoints Priyaah Sundaraam as VP - Head of Customer Experience Fulfilment
1 day ago