India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quits

India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari has decided to move on.

“Vinay Maheshwari has successfully completed his six-month short-term tenure. With the task accomplished, Vinay, who had joined India TV in March this year, will move on to explore other professional avenues,” the company said.

Talking about the development, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, “India TV thanks Vinay for the passion and commitment he brought to the company. We appreciate his immense contribution in such a short time. We wish him the best in all his future endeavours.”

Said Maheshwari, “It was great working with India TV group though for a short tenure. Working with Rajatji and Rituji was a wonderful experience. Enjoyed every bit of it. I wish India TV all the success.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)