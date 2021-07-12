Impresario Handmade Restaurants appoints Alexander Valladares as CMO

Impresario Handmade Restaurants announces the appointment of Alexander Valladares as Chief Marketing Officer. He brings with him rich experience of over 14 years across brand building, marketing, content, intellectual property creation, and monetization. At Impresario, he will be responsible for leading marketing activities across the company’s numerous brands, including SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Souffle S’il Vous Plait, and several cloud kitchen brands like BOSS Burger, Hung-Li, Lucknowee, and Goodness To Go.

Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants said, “We are delighted to welcome Alexander to Impresario. He is a seasoned marketing professional with a proven track record of building marketing and content-led properties and driving consumer-focussed innovations. We are confident that he will use his experience to deepen Impresario’s connection with its customers and drive growth for us.”

The newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer - Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Alexander Valladres said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Impresario family. Coming from a media background, I’m excited about this leap into the F&B industry and what better way to do that than with one of the most youthful and forward-thinking companies in the country. Impresario has an array of vibrant brands that are big on people, pop culture, and creating great experiences - all of the things that light me up personally and professionally - and I’m excited to bring my learnings to such a collaborative environment. I look forward to continuing to build strong communities around our brands.”

Prior to this appointment, Alexander led a team of dynamic marketers as National Marketing Lead for Times of India’s metro supplements and Times life, where he oversaw content, P&L, marketing, and social media growth across 45 supplements. At TOI, he worked on a vast array of campaigns and IPs that have received critical acclaim, including winning the prestigious Gold Glass Lions and a Gold Lion at Cannes (Creativity For Good). His strategic initiatives helped in increasing readership and engagement along with building strong content IPs. He plans to deploy both these skills to strengthen Impresario’s brand awareness and footprint across the country.

Alexander has also been associated with MTV India and FCB Ulka in past stints. As the chief marketing strategist for Impresario, Alexander will oversee all brand functions including PR and communications, content marketing, on-ground activations, consumer marketing and engagement, and ensure they are aligned to support the company’s vision of leadership in the premium casual dining niche of the F&B industry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)