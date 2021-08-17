Harsha Bennur steps down as Head, Digital Marketing, AWS

He has now joined Slack as Head Marketing, India.

Harsha Bennur, Head - Digital Marketing, India Public Sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has stepped down.

He has now joined Slack as Head Marketing, India, according to confirmed sources.

Bennur is a seasoned marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in IT Hardware, Software, Product and Services with a consistent track record in building and translating business, sales and marketing vision into concrete action and delivering results.

In the past, he has been associated with leading organizations like IBM, Oracle, and Dell.

