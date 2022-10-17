Gunjan Khetan steps down as Reckitt VP-Marketing

Khetan moves on after spending over 12 years with Reckitt

Published: Oct 17, 2022 10:04 AM  | 1 min read
Khetan

Gunjan Khetan, Vice-President, Marketing, at Reckitt has decided to move on. He has been with the consumer goods major for over 12 years.

Khetan took over as VP-Marketing in January 2018. 

In a social media post, he spoke of his decision, adding that he was "excited about my next adventure".

