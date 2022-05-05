Google names Archana Gulati as Head of Public Policy, India: Report

Google has appointed Archana Gulati, former Joint Secretary of Niti Aayog, as Head of Public Policy for India, media networks have reported.

Before stepping down in April last year, Gulati was handling digital communications policy at Niti Aayog.

Prior to that, she was Officer on Special Duty with the telecom department.

