Google names Archana Gulati as Head of Public Policy, India: Report
Gulati was earlier Joint Secretary of Niti Aayog
Google has appointed Archana Gulati, former Joint Secretary of Niti Aayog, as Head of Public Policy for India, media networks have reported.
Before stepping down in April last year, Gulati was handling digital communications policy at Niti Aayog.
Prior to that, she was Officer on Special Duty with the telecom department.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Google Niti aayog Archana Gulati advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement