Gaurav Laghate joins Mint as Shuchi Bansal moves on

Mint's Media and Marketing Editor Shuchi Bansal has retired after a 13-year-long stint with the company. Economic Times' Gaurav Laghate has taken over the mantle from Bansal to helm the vertical.



"Quite apart from bringing robust coverage of the sectors under her watch to Mint, as especially those of us in the Delhi newsroom know, Shuchi has been something of a model colleague, bringing a positive disposition to all proceedings. I would like to thank Shuchi for her years of service and commitment to Mint, and personally for being a supportive senior colleague over the last two years that we worked together. I also wish her the very best in all future pursuits," read the mail by Mint editor Sruthijith KK or SK.



About Laghate, he wrote: "Taking over from Shuchi as the leader of this critical vertical with deep audience resonance, I’m pleased to share, is Gaurav Laghate, who joined us today. Gaurav has batted on the front foot in recent years with aggressive coverage of the media and entertainment industry, the business of sports, advertising and associated sectors.



"He has been exceptional in covering IPL, how media companies are navigating the difficult choices posed by the rise of OTT, the digital disruption pervasive in the sector, and much else. He has covered the sector for 14 years, tracking its evolution at publications such as Business Standard, Television Post, Indian Television and (most recently) The Economic Times."

