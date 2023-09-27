Sruthijith KK joins ET as Executive Editor, Bodhisatva Ganguli assumes mentorship role
Ganguli, the Editorial Director of ET, has stepped down to take on a more strategic role as a guide to leadership
The Editorial Director of the Economic Times, Bodhisatva Ganguli will step back from the operational and administrative responsibilities at the organisation in order to assume a more strategic role as a Mentor and guide to ET’s Leadership Team.
Sruthijith K K has joined as Executive Editor- ET. He has previously worked with the publication on two separate occasions, including most recently as the editor of ET Magazine. exchange4media previously reported about him stepping down from Mint as its Editor-in-Chief.
"Sruthijith brings a wealth of experience & a strong track record in the Media Industry, having worked across Print and digital platforms. His deep understanding of the evolving media landscape & his ability to successfully navigate the challenges & leverage the opportunities of digitalisation of the media ecosystem makes him a valuable addition to our ET leadership team. Prior to joining us, Sruthijith served as the Editor in Chief, Mint, where he showcased exceptional editorial skills & leadership abilities," said S Sivakumar Chief Executive Officer (Publishing).
Sruthijith has also held several prominent positions in organizations like Mint, The Economic Times, HuffPost India, Apple Inc, Quartz (Atlantic Media) & PaidContent (Guardian News & Media), where he has been able to provide insightful analysis and commentary on the economic landscape through high-quality content and engaging storytelling.
"As The Economic Times embarks on its next phase of Innovation, Growth and journalistic excellence under Sruthijith’s leadership, I would like to thank Bodhi for his commendable contribution in ET's stellar journey so far & his willingness to continue as a mentor & guide in his new strategic role," said Sivakumar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tips Industries names Hari Nair as CEO
Nair was earlier with ByteDance
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Tips Industries has announced the appointment of Hari Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Nair will be responsible for leading the company into its next phase of growth, amidst the fast-changing digital trends and a vibrant content ecosystem in India’s entertainment industry, stated a press release.
Joining ByteDance in 2019, Hari led the South Asia region for music partnerships and licensing for all ByteDance which gave him a multi-regional exposure in ByteDance ecosystem, launching their music streaming service Resso first in India, and the overall experience with apps like TikTok, Helo, Capcut, etc.
On this appointment, Kumar Taurani, managing director – Tips Industries commented, “We are extremely delighted to appoint Hari as our chief executive officer. Hari has 360-degree experience of music ecosystem - starting from music distribution companies like Soundbuzz & Mauj Mobile, to heading digital business for a global music company Sony Music India, and then leading performance rights organisation PPL India’s digital transformation. With an experienced hand like Hari being added to our core teams, combined with our strength in music content creation and acquisition, we aim to achieve higher revenues and continue to deliver value for our shareholders”.
Speaking on his new role, Hari Nair said, “I am absolutely delighted to become a part of the TIPS team. It is an honour for me to lead an organisation with a quality music catalogue and focused content acquisition strategy, which is known for its longevity in the music industry and continues to steadily grow its market share. TIPS continues to deftly navigate through India's ever-evolving digital landscape, thanks to the promoters’ experience, and a clear vision. The company's brilliant track record of profitable growth speaks volumes about its management’s endeavour to maximise shareholder returns. As the company stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey, I am humbled and equally excited to be a part of this aggressive journey. I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to Kumar Taurani and the Board members, for showing faith in my candidature to lead this company.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Neetu Gursahani joins ADF Foods as Head – Marketing & Branding
Gursahani was previously with Aachi Masala Foods as Head - Marketing & PR
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
Neetu Gursahani has joined ADF Foods as Head – Marketing & Branding, and will be based in Mumbai.
Her role will be planning and implementation of strategies to ensure progress in the glocal markets. She will focus on customer insights for distinct communication on how they perceive the company’s products as a comprehensive family meal.
With over 22 years of experience, particularly in the food industry, Gursahani has worked in South, North and Central India. In her previous role, she was Head - Marketing & PR at Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd. There she led branding and B2C marketing strategies. She was also responsible for developing and launching AACHI products in newer markets.
In her previous stints, she served as Head-Marketing at Eveready Industries India Ltd and Head-Marketing at Sri Sri Tattva.
Gursahani has also worked at Sahara India, The Nilgiri Dairy Farm, Amalgamated Bean Coffee, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance amongst others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tribes appoints Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer
Prior to this, he was National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Tribes has appointed Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer to take charge of its brands Insync, Ignite and 1.618 Studios.
Prior to this role, Arpan was the National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce.
He has over two decades of experience across various mediums, including mainstream advertising, experiential, shopper, rural, OOH, and digital, for iconic brands.
He has worked for brands like Unilever, Mondelez, Audi, Volkswagen, Google, Star Plus, Hotstar, Star Sports, Nutralite, Nerolac, Asian Paints, ITC cigarettes, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, and many more.
Welcoming Arpan, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes Communications said, “I am thrilled that Arpan is joining us at a crucial time when Tribes is undergoing a transformational journey of becoming a creative solutions company and a leader in bespoke designing for OOH, retail and digital media. We are extremely happy that Arpan will head the creative functions of Ignite and Insync, two of our flagship OOH brands. Arpan will work closely with Rahul Kakar CEO, Ignite and Partho Ghose, CEO Insync and will spearhead Tribes’ latest offering, 1.618 Studios, which is India’s first non-traditional creative agency.”
On being appointed as the Chief Creative Officer, Arpan stated, “While the industry's core mission remains the same – to solve human problems with creativity – the approach has evolved. Today, clients seek solutions that go beyond traditional advertising. Tribes specialises in crafting customised, platform-native solutions across a diverse spectrum of mediums. I’m excited to join a Tribe that’s Insync with my creative ambitions and is ready to Ignite our collective potential. I am eager to reunite with the dynamic and energetic Gour Gupta, who values creative partnerships as much as I do. Together, we share a common goal: to build Tribes into a creative powerhouse that thrives in the modern marketing landscape.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anand Singh Saluja joins Oppo India as Senior Manager-Marketing
Prior to this, he was General Manager at MediaCom
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:36 AM | 1 min read
Anand Singh Saluja has joined Oppo India as Senior Manager-Marketing.
Prior to this, he was General Manager at MediaCom and based out of Malaysia.
Saluja was earlier with Mindshare and stepped down as Partner Client Leader in March 2022.
He has overall 15+ years of experience in handling roles like planning, buying, marketing, research and analytics.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero as Trade Marketing Director
He recently moved on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods after a 4-year stint
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Britannia Bel Foods's Mustufa Arsiwalla has joined Ferrero as Trade Marketing Director.
He recently moved on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods after a 4-year stint.
In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: "I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero,a company known for its iconic brands,robust innovation and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route to market strategies.I look forward to contribute my skills to uphold and further enhance this reputation while supporting the organisation’s growth initiatives.Very excited to join Ferrero and I welcome chapter two of my Ferrero Story."
This will be Arsiwalla's second stint at Ferrero after first joining the company in 2014 and stepping down as Associate General Manager - Kinder Joy - in 2019.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Connect OOH onboards Aditya Goel as National Head
Goel has over two decades of experience in the outdoor advertising sector
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Connect OOH has appointed Aditya Goel as its new National Head.
Goel joins Connect OOH with over two decades of proven excellence in the outdoor advertising sector.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Goel to our team as Business Head," said Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO of Connect Network Inc. "His extensive knowledge of the advertising industry, strong leadership skills, and innovative thinking make him the ideal candidate to lead our company into the next phase of growth. We are confident that Aditya's vision and strategic approach will propel our business to unprecedented heights."
On his appointment, Goel said: "I am excited to embark on this journey with Connect OOH, a company renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the Out of Home sector." "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Connect OOH's exceptionally talented team to build upon the company's robust foundation and foster growth through creative and data-driven solutions. Together, we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBH India appoints Swati Balani as Executive Creative Director, Mumbai
Balani has over 14 years of experience in the industry with knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:15 AM | 2 min read
BBH India has appointed Swati Balani as executive creative director (ECD), in Mumbai.
She will report to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, in her new role.
Welcoming Swati to the barn, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “We are casting for a high talent density collective. Where every individual inspires the other and impacts the work positively. Swati represents the very best of our industry. Her work puts technology, data, and platforms to the service of great insights. She has taken a modern, social approach to marketing across a variety of projects. Swati will guide the output of some of our key brands while pushing the boundaries on breakthrough, non-traditional work. We want Swati to make the best work of her life with the team here while laughing the hardest she ever has.”
Swati has over 14 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry with a combined knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms. Her expertise lies in combining creativity with tech and leveraging creativity while making use of digital platforms. She has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, FCB, AutumnGrey, and Sideways Consulting. Throughout her career, she has built several brands across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, BFSI, consumer durables, tech startups, FMCG and more. Over the years, Swati has collaborated with leading brands across industries, including ITC, Burger King, USL Diageo, Microsoft, P&G, PepsiCo, and Aditya Birla among others.
Speaking about her new role, Swati Balani said, “Any creative individual dreams of a place that believes in standing out from the crowd. And I found just that at BBH! Their work has always set a benchmark in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of Parixit and Himanshu’s team that truly believes in the Zag philosophy. My goal is to create fun and memorable work for brands that surpass mediums and truly become a part of today’s culture. And of course, have fun while doing it!”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube