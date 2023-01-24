Garage Worldwide gets Sanjay Deshmukh as CEO

Design, digital and content agency Garage Worldwide appoints Sanjay Deshmukh as the CEO. Over the years, he has worked on a number of brands and categories from FMCG to banking, fashion, telecom, tourism, automobile, technology, and politics and created successful brand stories and growth strategies. He has also helped the IIT start-up group with GTM strategies.

Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO, Garage Worldwide said “Throughout my career in various capacities, I have worked with a number of entrepreneurs and I have admired their passion and instinctive risk-taking abilities. My role at Garage in that sense was a perfect opportunity because it is driven by a passionate founder like Raj Kamble. We already have a talented group of people, recognition as the best digital agency of 2022 and an impressive list of clientele. Our aim is to become the best creative digital agency both in terms of content and performance. The difference between good and engaging content depends on an agency’s willingness to push the envelope and we’ll do just that.”

Sanjay has rich 25 years of experience in brand and business growth strategies, brand communication, social media research, political risk communication, digital marketing and data-driven marketing strategies. He started his career with RKS-BBDO in 1990 and moved ahead with Enterprise-Nexus, and Mudra-DDB Bangalore.

In his wide career span, Sanjay has travelled across countries to work across industries for data-driven strategies & more. Joining Garage Worlwide Sanjay has come a full circle starting from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Dubai, and back to Mumbai.

Raj Kamble, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations said “Garage possesses the ideal fusion of media know-how, tech savviness and creative spark. All of these areas in India have enormous potential, and the country’s digital revolution is just about to take off. We’ve seen the actual power of digital over the past few years, and we are eager to make the most out of it at Garage. With Sanjay’s onboarding as the CEO, we look forward to making Garage- the best digital agency in India. Sanjay has mastered the art of creating excellent brand growth strategies and communications and thereby is well deserving of the position of CEO. We wish him luck and tons of creative ideas for this new role and we hope to grow together in the process.”



Garage Worldwide is an award-winning digital and design agency. Johnson Tiles, South Indian Bank, Plum Cosmetics, Pernod Ricard India, Kshaar Salts many more are among its current clientele and the agency has also delivered great work for brands like Cipla, Times Group, Columbia Pacific Communities, Haier, Taneira Sarees, Vadilal Ice-creams, Anarock Realty, Communiti Brewery, Supr Daily in the past.

