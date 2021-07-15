Firefox Bikes appoints Manika Sharma as Marketing Head

Bicycle brand Firefox Bikes has announced the appointment of Manika Sharma as its Head of Marketing. Sharma is a seasoned marketing professional with over 14 years of experience in building brands and communication, leading to sustainable impact on business. At Firefox, she will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s position in the market and enabling the next wave of growth. An alumnus of Indian School of Business, Sharma has worked with PepsiCo, ITC, The Times of India and BBDO and her last assignment was with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting India).

Speaking on the appointment, Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, “We are delighted to have a passionate and seasoned professional like Manika join our Firefox team. Manika brings with her a wealth of experience in brand management and marketing communications that will play a pivotal role in the growth of our journey. We are confident that her expertise will be valuable as we build the next generation of Firefox riders in India.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sharma said, "This is such an exciting time to be a part of the Firefox journey. The cycling industry has witnessed an unprecedented boom in the recent years. I am thrilled to be given this opportunity and look forward to further strengthen the Firefox brand equity and presence across the country and drive quality growth."

