Dushyant Sapre to leave Twitter-owned MoPub

Dushyant Sapre, the MD for Japan and Asia Pacific of Twitter-backed MoPub, is leaving the company after two years. He announced the departure from MoPub through a LinkedIn post last week.



MoPub, a Twitter company, provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. In this role, Sapre was responsible for running the Japan, Asia Pacific organization with a strong focus on the Mobile Gaming vertical in China, Japan, and Korea.



“A month ago, I made the difficult decision to leave Twitter and MoPub, with today being my last day. It’s been an amazing 2-year journey, with an incredible group of #Tweeps. A couple of quarters into the job, the pandemic inflicted uncertainty wreaked havoc on our lives. I felt extremely fortunate to have been at Twitter: the sense of empowerment and support I got to lead my family, team, and self through the tough times was simply unparalleled and is something I will share with everyone and carry within for life. Thank you, Twitter!” Sapre said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.



Sapre hinted that he will be joining a new start-up, without divulging the details. “Starting next week, I am embarking on a new challenge: building a new business ground-up from 0 to 1, uprooting and moving to new geography in a few months, unlearning, learning, and proving myself all over again.”



An alumnus of IIT Delhi (Engineering) and INSEAD (MBA), Sapre was previously the managing director for APAC supply and global app partnerships at Criteo, and was a founding leader of the Criteo Singapore office since 2013.

