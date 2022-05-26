Durga Raghunath joins Google India as Head of News Partnerships

Veteran digital news media executive Durga Raghunath has joined Google as Head, News Partnerships, India, as per her updated LinkedIn profile. She joins the tech giant from Times Internet where she was Digital Head, Times of India, Mirror Brands (Mumbai Mirror, Pune Mirror, Bangalore Mirror, and Ahmedabad Mirror), Newspoint, Gadgets Now, and Etimes.



Prior to joining Times Internet, she was SVP of Growth at Zomato. She has also served as the CEO of Digital at The Indian Express. Durga was also the Co-Founder and CEO of Juggernaut Books.



In a career spanning almost a decade, Raghunath spent four years at Network18 first as CEO of Network18 Digital/Web18 and then as Founder and CEO of Firstpost. She was the India Editor, Mobile, and New Digital Products at The Wall Street Journal for a year. Before that, she was GM/Managing Editor, Livemint.



She began her career in book publishing with HarperCollins in New York. She has an MBA from the Indian School of Business and a Publishing Degree from Columbia University.

