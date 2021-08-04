Exclusive: Disney+ Hotstar's Gaurav Kanwal joins ZEE5 as CRO - Digital & SMB

Kanwal took office on August 3, Tuesday

e4m by Javed Farooqui
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 1:47 PM
gaurav kanwal

Former Disney+ Hotstar EVP - Ad Sales Gaurav Kanwal has joined ZEE5 as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Digital and Small & Medium Businesses (SMB). His first day at ZEE5 was on Tuesday.

Recently, Kanwal had quit Disney+ Hotstar after a 2.5-year stint. As the Head of New Business, Kanwal was responsible for identifying new avenues to drive ad revenue growth for Disney+ Hotstar. This included new routes to market, expansion of advertiser base, ad formats, and technology infrastructure.

He was also responsible for creating a scalable engine with tech, product, and people to compete in the changing advertising landscape. His role also included identifying the right solutions for different verticals from branding-based ads to performance-oriented advertising and create the right approach to address the client needs.

Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, he was Head - SMB & Channel Sales, South Asia at Adobe for 7+ years. He also spent 4+ years at Symantec Corporation first as Senior Consumer Marketing Specialist - India and then as Country Sales Manager - India & SAARC, Consumer Products & Solutions.

