Disney+ Hotstar SVP & Head-Advertising Gulshan Verma quits

Verma joined the Star India-owned OTT platform in July 2018

Updated: Jul 19, 2021 5:31 PM
Disney+ Hotstar SVP & Head-Advertising Gulshan Verma has called it quits. He was responsible for Hotstar Ads Business covering Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, AdTech/Data Partnerships, Branded Content Studios (Hotstar Brand Lab), Measurement/ROI and Customer Marketing.

Email sent to Star India seeking confirmation about Verma's departure remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.

Verma had joined the Star India-owned OTT platform as SVP & Head, Client & Agency in July 2018. In this role, he was responsible for large client and agency revenue besides B2B Marketing. He also credited with setting up Hotstar Brand Labs.

Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Verma was with Times Internet as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) where he was responsible for all revenue streams across Content/Media, Transaction and Classifieds businesses.

 

Before Times Internet, he was with Outbrain as the head of India and South East Asia operations. He also had stints at Komli Media, Yahoo!, EY, McKinsey and Associated Press. He is an alumnus of London School of Economics, Indian School of Business and Kellogg School of Management.

