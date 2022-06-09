Digital ad spend accounts for 62% of ad spend worldwide: Report
DoubleVerify’s 2022 Global Insights Report shows viewability solutions have helped advertisers optimize placements
DoubleVerify has released its 2022 Global Insights Report, which examines media quality and performance trends from more than a trillion ads delivered across over 2,000 brands in 80 markets.
As per the report, increased adoption of activation solutions (pre-bid and pre-render verification) has led to a decline in post-bid violations. Advertisers who deploy verification strategies throughout the media transaction are seeing marked improvement in the quality of their digital buys, the report says.
Digital ad spend exceeded $440 billion in 2021 and now accounts for 62% of ad spend worldwide, it revealed.
With regards to viewability trends, the report says viewability solutions have helped advertisers optimize toward placements that have a high likelihood of being seen.
There has been a 24% jump in higher video viewability in 2021 compared to 2017.
