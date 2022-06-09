Advertisement

Digital ad spend accounts for 62% of ad spend worldwide: Report

DoubleVerify’s 2022 Global Insights Report shows viewability solutions have helped advertisers optimize placements

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 9, 2022 12:29 PM  | 1 min read
DoubleVerify has released its 2022 Global Insights Report, which examines media quality and performance trends from more than a trillion ads delivered across over 2,000 brands in 80 markets.

As per the report, increased adoption of activation solutions (pre-bid and pre-render verification) has led to a decline in post-bid violations. Advertisers who deploy verification strategies throughout the media transaction are seeing marked improvement in the quality of their digital buys, the report says.

Digital ad spend exceeded $440 billion in 2021 and now accounts for 62% of ad spend worldwide, it revealed.

With regards to viewability trends, the report says viewability solutions have helped advertisers optimize toward placements that have a high likelihood of being seen.

There has been a 24% jump in higher video viewability in 2021 compared to 2017.

