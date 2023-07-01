Deepak Parekh to step down as HDFC Chairman
Sashi Jagadishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, will now take over from Parekh
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh will be reportedly moving on from the company. In a letter to shareholders, Parekh said that he will be “hanging up his boots.”
This quitting comes in the wake of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank, which is expected to come into effect from July 1.
“While this will be my last communication to the shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased, and our legacy will be taken forward,” he said.
Parekh and his uncle HT Parekh guided the HDFC Group for over forty years. Sashi Jagadishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, will now take over from Parekh.
Balaji Telefilms’ Group CEO Abhishek Kumar quits
He joined the company in July 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Kumar has resigned as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Balaji Telefilms. Kumar is leaving the company due to personal reasons, Balaji Telefilms informed the BSE in a statement.
According to the company, the resignation came into effect from closing of business hours on June 15, 2023.
Kumar joined the company in July 2022, taking over from Nachiket Pantvaidya, who left the organisation in May that year.
Kumar comes with over 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in technology and media. Prior to Balaji, he served as COO and general partner at Jupiter Capital, a homegrown Private Equity Funds in India, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new Funds of the group.
Before Jupiter Capital, Kumar was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as Managing Partner and was also an Advisor & Partner to multiple family offices for technology & consumer investments.
Abhishek comes with a rich experience of 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in Technology & Media. He has been associated with renowned brands like Rainforest Ventures, Snapdeal, TV18 Broadcast Limited, and NDTV.
Kumar is the fourth CEO of the company to resign in five years. Before this, Sameer Nair, Sunil Lulla and Nachiket Pantvaidya have quit the post in quick succession.
Airtel's Ajay Chitkara to join Ecom Express as MD & CEO
Chitkara currently serves as Director & CEO of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm, Airtel Business and will assume responsibilities at Ecom Express from 1st September, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Ecom Express Limited, an end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider to eCommerce players, has announced that Ajay Chitkara will join as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Ajay currently serves as Director & CEO of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm, Airtel Business and will assume responsibilities at Ecom Express from 1st September, 2023. He will report to the Board of Directors of the Company.
“Ajay is a senior business leader with over two decades of proven track record. He has led and delivered significant portfolio and organization change at Airtel Business transforming it into India’s largest enterprise technology company. He also serves on the boards of Nxtra by Airtel, Hughes Communication and Network i2i. Ajay began his career in sales at Comsat Max Limited before joining Airtel in 2001,” stated a press release.
Announcing the appointment, Chairperson at Ecom Express, V. Anantharaman said; “We look forward to welcoming Ajay as our new CEO. Ajay comes with extensive enterprise experience from Airtel where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic capabilities. The Board wishes him well and looks forward to Ajay scaling Ecom Express further and delivering long-term value for all its stakeholders.”
Ecom Express co-founders T. A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan and K. Satyanarayana added; “We are excited to welcome Ajay to Ecom Express and look forward to working with him as he leads the business to the next levels. Ajay has tremendous experience and proven track record in scaling enterprise business and we look forward to his participation and contributions as the company scales to serve the growing needs of Indian e-commerce and beyond.”
Ajay said: “I am excited to become a part of the Ecom Express family. It is a great moment to be a part of this business and to be working with its customers, the world-class team, the board and investors, with a common goal of creating India’s most trusted and respected logistics solutions provider for the e-commerce industry. I look forward to building further on the strong foundation of Ecom Express established over a decade, to achieve new milestones, and deliver customer delight.”
LivWell Asia names Wilf Blackburn as Executive Chairman
Prior to that, Blackburn was Regional CEO of Prudential Growth Markets
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
LivWell Asia, a digital Health and Protection-focused Insuretech operating in Vietnam and India, has appointed Wilf Blackburn as Executive Chairman, effective June 23, 2023.
Blackburn brings with him a track record of driving growth and profitability in emerging markets, including Asia, where LivWell is building its presence in the health and protection segment to address the needs of Millennials and Gen Zs.
Prior to joining LivWell, Blackburn most recently served as the Regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets for Prudential, where he was responsible for steering 16 markets across Asia and Africa towards accelerated growth. Before this, Wilf was the CEO of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Prudential Singapore), a position he held for four years.
"Excited to have Wilf join our board and steer our vision," said Nikhil Verma, Group CEO & Co-Founder of LivWell. "He has the transformative mindset, experience, and drive to help us accelerate towards our goal of becoming a leader in Health and Protection in Asia, and I have seen this firsthand during my time with Wilf while he was CEO at Prudential Vietnam," said Nikhil.
"LivWell's vision on health and protection and their strong progress so far has got me excited to join at this early stage and be a part of the rapid building of a digitally enabled insurer for the next generation," said Wilf Blackburn.
"The founding team's ambition to create a regional customer-centric insurance business was key to my interest, as we see a major opportunity to create offerings that are relevant to the emerging generation of Asian consumers," added Blackburn.
Rohit Gopakumar likely to get a new role in Times Network
Gopakumar, who recently quit Optimal Media Solution, is expected to now handle non-news business of Times Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 12:15 PM | 1 min read
Veteran media executive Rohit Gopakumar is expected to get a senior leadership role in Times Network, the TV arm of the Times Group, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.
Gopakumar, who stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Optimal Media Solutions early this month, is likely to handle the non-news segment of Times Network.
If finalised, the development will be significant ahead of the formal Guardianship Arrangements between Jain brothers that were finalized last month and will be announced soon.
When asked about the development, Rohit Gopakumar, said, “I can’t comment on speculations. I am just enjoying my internal sabbatical as of now.”
MK Anand, Managing Director and CEO of Times Network, did not respond to calls and messages from e4m. Times Network and Vineet Jain’s responses were also awaited till the time of writing the story.
With a global presence across over 100 countries, Times Network is part of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. It houses several brands such as Times Now, Et Now, Mirror Now, Movies Now & Movies Now Hd, Mn+, Romedy Now & Romedy Now Hd, Mnx & Mnx Hd And Zoom.
Bombay Shaving Company appoints Gauri Malhotra as Chief Marketing Officer
She has worked for brands like Marico and RPSG in the past
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 4:46 PM | 2 min read
Visage Lines Personal care Pvt Ltd., the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has recently appointed Gauri Malhotra as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
“A seasoned business leader and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in building strong brands, setting up digital businesses, building strong teams and capabilities - for brands like Marico Ltd. and RPSG in the past, is now responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company,” the company said.
Prior to this, Gauri was the Business Head at the RPSG Group's, Dr Vaidya's - New Age Ayurveda, where she was responsible for building and scaling business processes and the team in its zero to one journey. She has also spent over 13 years at Marico Limited in sales and marketing, managing large scale brands like Parachute, launching new innovations like Parachute Advansed Body Lotion and building acquired brands like Livon. Gauri has now taken the mandate to build a strong brand & sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd. personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences.
"I believe that Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are incredible consumer opportunities to build a distinctive brand, future facing innovations and sustainable solutions for the new young India. I'm delighted to join Shantanu, Deepak and the incredible team on their mission to build an Indian MNC. " said Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.
"We're lucky to have someone of Gauri's caliber join us. Gauri is an exceptional marketing leader with a fantastic track record of taking products and brands from concept to substantial market share, without losing intimacy with the consumer. I have no doubt she will make us sharper, stronger, and help us change the game. I wish her a happy and rewarding journey with us." said, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.
PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing
He was earlier with PMLI’s Banca Retail
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
PNB MetLife has appointed Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing, effective May 1, 2023.
In this role, Sourabh will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife, including Brand and Channel Marketing, Customer Lifecycle Management, Product Marketing, and Digital Marketing. Additionally, he will spearhead PNB MetLife's digital business growth through the company's website.
“With almost 20 years of experience in the life insurance industry, Sourabh is a valuable addition to the PNB MetLife leadership team and a trusted partner to his colleagues. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the market have been instrumental in achieving outstanding results for the company. He successfully drove high-scale growth as Business Head for PMLI’s Banca Retail, and also brings to the role leadership experience from leading insurance companies such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life.
Ashish Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, said, “I am happy to welcome Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing. Sourabh's strategic insight and track record of accelerating growth will be instrumental in our efforts to benefit our customers, with innovative offerings and services for every stage of their lives. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our goals in line with our purpose to Milkar Life Aage Badhaein.”
Sourabh Lohtia stated, "I am honored and excited to take on this role. PNB MetLife’s Circle of Life philosophy appeals greatly to my personal view of the value of life insurance. I look forward to supporting PNB MetLife’s journey as one of the leading life insurance companies in India.”
Dainik Bhaskar names Preeti Arora as Vice President & Head of Gurgaon Branch
She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 1:34 PM | 1 min read
Dainik Bhaskar has appointed Preeti Arora as the Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon Branch. She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence. In this capacity, she will report to Satyajit Sengupta, the Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer of DB Corp Ltd.
With over 20 years of extensive experience in Media Marketing, Arora brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role as Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon branch at Dainik Bhaskar Group. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of driving sustainable business growth. She had the privilege of working with esteemed media industry giants such as India Today Group and HT Media, further solidifying her expertise and reputation in the field. Her appointment signifies Dainik Bhaskar Group's commitment to leveraging Preeti's valuable insights to enhance operations and achieve continued success in the Gurgaon region.
Arora will play a crucial role in leading and managing operations in the Gurgaon branch of the Dainik Bhaskar Group. Her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Gurgaon and further enhancing its position in the media industry. Her strategic leadership and vision will contribute to the growth and success of the organization in the Gurgaon region
