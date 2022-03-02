Cheil India CCO Emmanuel Upputuru moves on

Emmanuel Upputuru, Chief Creative Officer – Cheil India, has decided to move on from the agency to pursue new opportunities. He had joined Cheil India in 2018.

During his stint at Cheil India, Upputuru made important and valuable contribution to the agency. As Chief Creative Officer, he has led some important and impactful campaigns for brands like Samsung, MG Motor, TCS, ITC Agro Business and Adidas India.

Speaking about his announcement, Upputuru said, “I have decided to leave my position at Cheil India after three-and-half exciting years. It was a really tough decision as I know I am walking away from a goldmine. But I feel satisfied with what we could achieve - being ranked 4th hottest agency for two consecutive years is one thing, but the joy of creating a single integrated creative team, probably the largest in the country, is my big take-away. I would like to thank the Cheil management for the confidence placed in me to lead their massive creative ship. And how can I not thank Malcolm Poynton for all the support, the interactions and the leadership during my innings here. I am going to miss the GCPC – one of the best Global Creative Councils in the world - the colleagues from around the globe will now stay friends forever. I am leaving behind a team that is future-ready and I am sure there will be more success stories from Cheil India in the coming months and years. I now look ahead restlessly as the industry is opening up so many possibilities.”

