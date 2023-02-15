Cheil India appoints Srijib Mallik as head of Samsung business

Cheil India is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Srijib Mallik as the head of Samsung Business. As a member of the Cheil leadership team, Srijib will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Srijib will be responsible for managing the Samsung Business and foster deeper engagement with them across functions by drawing on his past experience.

With a career spanning more than two decades in the advertising and marketing industry, Srijib’ s expertise includes financial analysis, 360-degree campaign implementation, and cross-geographic campaign deployment having worked across India and international markets like Singapore APAC, and the UK. His passion lies in delivering surprising work across touchpoints that enhance marketing metrics.

Prior to joining Cheil India, Srijib steered leadership roles across a wide swathe of agencies. His last stint was with TBWA where he was the Executive Director & MD of NU. Srijib also held positions at Publicis, Venture Land & Creative Land Asia, Bates, Wieden & Kennedy, and JWT. He has worked on brands like Pepsi, Nokia, HP, GM, Nissan, Phillips, Pizza Hut, etc.

Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India said, “Samsung is one of our largest and most prestigious businesses in India. We believe, that Srijib possesses the required skills to help Cheil produce top-class work.”

Srijib Mallik added, “I am excited to join Cheil and lead such a large and important mandate. The sheer expanse of Samsung’s product footprint combined with Cheil’s Business Connected Agency Model that combines all functions of marketing services to deliver value is something that I am really looking forward to.”

