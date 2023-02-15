Cheil India appoints Srijib Mallik as head of Samsung business

His last stint was with TBWA

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Feb 15, 2023 1:16 PM  | 2 min read
Srijib Mallik

Cheil India is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Srijib Mallik as the head of Samsung Business.  As a member of the Cheil leadership team, Srijib will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Srijib will be responsible for managing the Samsung Business and foster deeper engagement with them across functions by drawing on his past experience.

With a career spanning more than two decades in the advertising and marketing industry, Srijib’ s expertise includes financial analysis, 360-degree campaign implementation, and cross-geographic campaign deployment having worked across India and international markets like Singapore APAC, and the UK. His passion lies in delivering surprising work across touchpoints that enhance marketing metrics.

Prior to joining Cheil India, Srijib steered leadership roles across a wide swathe of agencies. His last stint was with TBWA where he was the Executive Director & MD of NU.  Srijib also held positions at Publicis, Venture Land & Creative Land Asia, Bates, Wieden & Kennedy, and JWT. He has worked on brands like Pepsi, Nokia, HP, GM, Nissan, Phillips, Pizza Hut, etc.

Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India said, “Samsung is one of our largest and most prestigious businesses in India. We believe, that Srijib possesses the required skills to help Cheil produce top-class work.”

Srijib Mallik added, “I am excited to join Cheil and lead such a large and important mandate. The sheer expanse of Samsung’s product footprint combined with Cheil’s Business Connected Agency Model that combines all functions of marketing services to deliver value is something that I am really looking forward to.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Devdatta Potnis

AI creator company Animeta appoints Devdatta Potnis as CEO
1 hour ago

abhay Ojha

Abhay Ojha to be appointed ZMCL’s CEO
20 hours ago

Alok Rungta

Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as Head-Business Transformation
1 day ago

Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine moves on

Nicola Mendelsohn to be the new head of global business group

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 9:13 AM   |   1 min read

Meta

Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine has moved on after a 13-year stint.

This is expected to shake up the ad leadership at the tech company.

Nicola Mendelsohn will now be the head of global business group, Meta has said.

Levine will stay with Meta until the summer, the company said.

COO Javier Olivan said in the statement, “From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day.”

In a social media post, Levine said that it was time to start a new chapter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marne Levine (@marnelevine)

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India

Cheil India appoints Neeraj Bassi as Chief Growth Officer

Bassi will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:00 PM   |   2 min read

Bassi

Cheil India has appointed Neeraj Bassi as Chief Growth Officer.

Neeraj will lead Cheil India’s business growth by adding to the roster of new clients and help in delivering transformational work that builds on Cheil India’s capabilities in Creative, Media, Data, Activation, and Retail.

In his current role, Neeraj will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India.

He has more than 25 years of experience and was earlier Group Chief Strategy Officer with Havas and President of planning at Ogilvy India.

Talking about his appointment, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India said, “We are all geared up for the next chapter in Cheil India’s growth story. We are uniquely positioned as a Business Connected Agency that offers an integrated result-oriented offering of various services to our clients. The presence of veterans like Neeraj helps us take this value proposition forward with our clients and deliver high-impact work that benefits the bottom line of our client.”

Commenting on his appointment, Neeraj said, “Great to be back at Cheil, the agency that has always believed in creating integrated work for its clients. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-Commerce. Really excited to be back in a business role after a long time.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India

Quint Digital’s CFO Anup Dutta is now NDTV’s CFO

Both Quint Media and NDTV were acquired by Adani Group in 2022

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 5:40 PM   |   1 min read

ndtv

Quint Digital Media’s chief financial officer (CFO) Anup Dutta has resigned from his post and will be joining NDTV group. Dutta put in his papers at Quint Digital Media early this week and his resignation will be effective from February 15.

Subsequently, Dutta will join NDTV Group with effect from Feb 16, according to the company filing at BSE on Tuesday.

NDTV’s erstwhile CFO Rajneesh Gupta has tendered his resignation.

Quint Digital and NDTV both had shared the information in this regard with BSE on Feb 7. Both Quint Media and NDTV groups were acquired by Adani Group in 2022.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India

Akshat Sahu joins Sony Pictures Entertainment as Director of Marketing, Crunchyroll

Sahu was previously leading marketing for ShareChat

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:26 PM   |   1 min read

ak sahu

Former ShareChat executive Akshat Sahu has joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as the Director of Marketing at Crunchyroll, a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Sony Group Corporation through a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Sony Music Entertainment Japan's Aniplex.

He shared the news on LinkedIn: "2023 marks a decade for me in the media and entertainment space where I have had the opportunity to work with the best minds across youth entertainment , LIVE sports & social media. It has been an exciting and a rich learning experience for me and as I move into the next phase, I am happy to share that starting this new year, I have begun a new journey with Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment) in India, bringing a world class #Anime experience for the fans."

Sahu was previously leading marketing for ShareChat, handling consumer and business marketing.

Prior to that, he was heading marketing for Emerging Sports for Star Sports where he was responsible for leading strategy for all facets of Indian football, kabaddi, hockey and badminton.

The MICA alumnus has also worked for VIP Industries.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India

Wunderman Thompson S Asia makes senior appointments for planning team

Nikhil Thakkar for Gurgaon, Richa Dholi in Mumbai, and Antara Dey for Kolkata, respectively

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:23 PM   |   2 min read

Wunderman

Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group has announced several new appointments to its planning team. Nikhil Thakkar has been appointed as VP & Strategic Planning Director in Gurgaon, Richa Dholi has been appointed VP, Strategy Planning in Mumbai, and Antara Dey has joined the Kolkata office as Account Director.

Nikhil comes with 14 years of experience in market research, advertising and brand strategy. He has worked across diverse categories ranging from HFDs, mobility, white goods, home furnishing to tech startups. Nikhil had worked with Wunderman Thompson for 6 years. Prior to joining back has had a stint with Leo Burnett where he led strategy for the Iodex and Airtel accounts.

Richa is the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands in Mumbai, lending her extensive experience in the marketing and digital ecosystem to the businesses. She has honed her strategic thinking and critical insights working with leading FMCG and lifestyle brands at Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at India’s very own Twitter, Koo.

Antara comes with 10 years of experience spanning multiple industries and categories. She has done time in the marketing function in organizations such as Matrix Clothing, Trujet Airlines, Tata Steel and Bennett & Coleman. And in her last assignment she has worked with some blue-chip brands spanning categories such as foods, beverages, beauty, e-com and fashion.

 Commenting on the new appointments, Pinaki Bhattacharya, Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “The agency is an at exciting point in its transformation journey and finding strategists that fit our transformed purpose is a challenging one. We need them to have a robust understanding of brands, of levers of brand growth, of consumer journeys and modern marketing. With a pulse on popular and emerging culture. And above all, they need to be interesting people.

Not an easy mix to find, you would agree! Which is why I am delighted to have Nikhil, Richa and Antara join the strategy team at Wunderman Thompson. In them we have found just the kind of strategists we want. I am looking forward to working with them and to some really exciting work on the brands they are working on.”

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India

McCann Worldgroup names Sambit Mohanty & Souvik Datta to lead Delhi unit

While Mohanty is Creative Head South, Datta is Executive Creative Director

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:12 PM   |   1 min read

McCann

McCann Worldgroup has appointed Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Datta the charge of leading the creative duties at its Delhi unit, according to media reports.

Mohanty was till recently Creative Head South at the agency. He joined McCann for a second stint in January 2020.

Datta is at present Executive Creative Director and has been with McCann since 2019.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India

Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor exit Alt Balaji, Vivek Koka named new CBO

The Kapoors' decision is said to be a strategic one to focus on their other ventures

By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:51 PM   |   2 min read

ekta kapoor
Alt Balaji, one of India's leading digital entertainment platforms, officially announced today that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of the company. The dynamic duo has been instrumental in building Alt Balaji into the thriving business it is today.
 
While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on their other ventures. 
 
The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji. Mr. Koka brings with him a wealth of experience in the digital entertainment industry, having previously held senior leadership positions at several top-tier companies.
 
"We are thrilled to welcome Vivek Koka to the Alt Balaji family. His expertise and vision for the future of digital entertainment make him the perfect choice to lead Alt Balaji into its next phase of growth and success." Says Ektaa R Kapoor
 
Under Mr. Koka's leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences. The company will also be exploring new opportunities to expand its reach and impact, both in India and globally. Though Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from the management of Alt Balaji but Balaji telefilms, the holding company, will still hold shares in the platform.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Srijib mallik Chiel India