Carat appoints Avilash Chakraborty as AVP, Strategy

Carat, the flagship media agency from the house of dentsu India, has appointed Avilash Chakraborty as Associate Vice President (AVP), Strategy. In his new role, Avilash will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India and will lead the communication strategy for the agency, nationally.

Avilash will also help drive the ‘Designing for People’ (DFP) framework inspired by Design Thinking from the house of Carat and work closely with the office leads on the agency’s existing and new business development initiatives.

Armed with more than 13 years of experience, Avilash has worked with some of India’s leading advertising and media companies including JWT, Y&R and Cheil. He has led various strategy functions in Mindshare - North & East. Avilash has worked across areas in Innovation & Content Strategy, Integrated Media Strategy, Communications Strategy and Strategic Partnerships. He has also been part of The Walt Disney Company where he established and led multi-platform Strategic Partnerships for the iconic National Geographic brand in India.

Throughout his career, Avilash has led communication and media mandates for several iconic brands namely - Pepsico (Portfolio), GSK, Yum Restaurants, Volvo, Motorola, ITC, Tata Steel, Emami, Honda, Apollo Tyres, Make In India, Lufthansa and Swatch Group, to name a few.

Welcoming Avilash to the team, Anita Kotwani said, “Avilash brings with him a wealth of experience across creative, media and content. As we drive growth for Carat India, we needed to bring in talent that can truly transform the agency offering, and drive integrated communication planning. Avilash, with his strong strategic bent of mind and diverse experience, will work with the newly formed central strategy function at Carat and lead communication planning for the agency. I am truly excited to have him as part of the Carat family.“

Commenting on his new role, Avilash Chakraborty added, “Touted to be the world’s first media agency, Carat is a powerhouse when it comes to some of the best-in-class strategic frameworks, brand planning products, and proprietary audience insight tools that exist in the market today. Moreover, the tight-knit integrated ecosystem of dentsu India across Media, Digital, Performance, OOH, Marketing Effectiveness and Creative agencies, make it perfectly poised to cater to the ever dynamic and agile marketing needs of clients. I am looking forward to being a part of Carat’s growth story under Anita’s leadership in India and partnering with clients in placing their brands at the helm of culture, consumer, and context.”

