BORN HI names Rachna Bhola as Brand Director

Prior to this, Rachna was Assistant General Manager of Marcom and Digital at Maison D' Auraine

BORN HI, an integrated digital marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Rachna Bhola as its Brand Director.

Rachna brings with her a vast amount of experience in the digital marketing realm.

In her last position as AGM of MarCom and Digital at Maison D' Auraine, she was responsible for driving marketing and new launches of international beauty and personal care brands.

As Brand Director, Rachna will work closely with teams across different offices and work with the clients to manage brand operations at BORN HI. She will also develop the creative vision and business strategy for clients helping them showcase their unique brand identity with compelling storytelling.

Commenting on her appointment, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice-President, BORN HI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rachna as the new Brand Director at BORN HI Digital, and are eager to see her take the lead in propelling the company's growth. Her impressive track record and sharp business acumen in recognizing and transforming digital marketing prospects into innovative creative solutions will undoubtedly unlock greater value for our clients. We look forward to her contributions towards the company's continued success.”

Rachna Bhola added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my strategic experience and utilize my expertise in brand management to contribute to the market imperatives of the brands we serve as well as grow BORN HI along the way. I am excited to join a team dedicated to delivering exceptional value propositions to its brands.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)