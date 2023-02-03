Bonn Group names Dawinder Pal as Group Marketing Head & Business Head for House of Veda
Prior to Bonn, Pal was heading marketing for Bikano
Bonn Group of Industries has roped in Dawinder Pal as Business head for House of Veda and Group Marketing Head.
Pall will be responsible for handling the business marketing strategies to evolve and scale up their brand through engaging content. As Business Head, he will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee the operations for House of Veda.
Prior to Bonn, Pal was heading marketing for Bikano. He has also served as a Category Head in companies like Dharampal Satyapal Group, Catch Salts & Spices, Shriram Group, Mawana Sugars Ltd and OZONE Group.
Dawinder Pal says, “This is my second stint with the brand and I cannot be more thrilled about getting this opportunity twice with a brand like Bonn that has carved a niche for itself in the FMCG industry. I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that are not just unique but effective at the same time and will help the brand achieving its targets and also to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in the brand’s vision.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Russell Barrett is TBWA/India's Chief Creative Experience Officer
Barrett joins from BBH India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 7:52 AM | 2 min read
TBWA\India has appointed Russell Barrett to the newly created position of chief creative experience officer, a further nod to the agency’s commitment to delivering disruptive brand experience solutions for its clients
Previously at BBH India, Barrett brings close to 27 years of experience creating some of the markets most impactful work for brands like Abbott, Google Chrome, Red Bull, Audi, Skoda, Uber, Mahindra Racing, Marico, UNIQLO and Johnny Walker to name a few.
Barrett will be charged with setting the creative vision and delivering TBWA\India’s total brand experience approach to the agency’s portfolio of clients. Barrett will work closely with the key management team in India and the global creative leadership to drive the global ambition for TBWA’s creative product.
Said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer: “There is a need to deliver modern brand experiences to our clients, and I’m confident Russell will elevate our disruptive creative thinking that our environment and our clients demand. His depth of experience and varied skill set will sharpen our creative thinking and deliver ongoing value across the entire brand experience for our clients.”
A multi award winning creative, Barrett will draw on his multidisciplinary experience, having worked across traditional, design, content, digital, consulting, and experimental, to ensure TBWA\India’s client partners are showing up authentically and in new and interesting spaces.
Said Sean Donovan, president, TBWA\Asia: “India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world. And having a total brand experience approach to marketing has become critical for all brands. With Russell on board, we will be accelerating our collective mission to provide category-defining solutions that defy convention while delivering meaningful business impact.”
Russell Barrett said: “TBWA is a brilliant brand globally with a sharply defined culture of creativity and innovation. The opportunity to create brand experiences rather than just another campaign speaks directly to my own creative ambitions. Through conversations with the TBWA leadership, it is clear we’re chasing the same goals.”
“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my creative journey with folk I know, like, respect and trust.”
Said Ben Williams, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\Worldwide: “A changed world requires a changed approach to creative work. With Russell joining the collective, I look forward to seeing him bring his unique perspective and experience to the table in crafting disruptive work with brand experience at its core.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sarfaraz Ansari joins DDB MudraMax as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media
His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
DDB MudraMax boosts its media expertise with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media. He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.
With over 17 years of experience, Sarfaraz has worked across industries like FMCG, financial services, telecom, and worked with brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Hershey’s, Finolex Pipes, Marico among others. His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.
Speaking on the new appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Sarfaraz’s calm and composed demeanour backed with solid conviction and science makes him one of the best in the business. Especially with some of our large clients, where we needed someone who can fit into our culture and at the same time solidify our leadership in strategic buying across all media. To that effect, he is perfect and has already impacted positively to our setup at MudraMax”
Commenting on his new role, Sarfaraz Ansari said, “The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group's growth trajectory, taking on exciting challenges and opportunities.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Abhishek Joshi moves on from MX Player
Joshi has stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 3:47 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Joshi has reportedly stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships at MX Player. Joshi had joined the company in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships. He was elevated in April 2021 to his current role at the organisation.
Joshi was previously with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Prior to that, he worked with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
e4m reached out to Joshi and did not recieve a response at the time of filing this story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata ClassEdge names Anish Raghunandan as CEO
Anish has been with the Tata Group for over 2 decades
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., has appointed Anish Raghunandan as Chief Executive Officer.
He has been with the Tata Group for nearly 2 decades and is part of the TAS 2007 batch of managers handpicked for leadership by the Group.
Outgoing CEO, Milind Shahane, superannuated from the Group after a stellar career of over 35 years with the Tata group.
Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”
Anish Raghunandan, CEO, Tata ClassEdge, said, “I would like to thank the Tata Industries Board and Mr. Jamwal for the warm welcome. We are focusing on delivering value to our partners by providing a range of solutions that help impart learning. Our core proposition is to partner with educators and teachers to enable them to improve outcomes for a wider range of learners. I am excited to join my colleagues at Tata ClassEdge, as we kick off a process that sets us in a direction of profitability and growth while continuing to build on the positive aspects of our culture and customer-centricity.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sharon Edmondston elevated as Group Creative Director at M&C Saatchi Sydney
Edmondston joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 10:53 AM | 2 min read
M&C Saatchi has elevated Sharon Edmondston from the role of Creative Director to Group Creative Director Sydney.
Sharon joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director.
Sharon is the Co-Chair of M&C’s Employee Led Women’s Network and over many years has worked both within the agency and the industry at large to move women forward in the advertising, communications, and creative sectors.
Before coming to M&C Saatchi, Sharon spent five years at Leo Burnett Sydney. While there she held the position of Creative Director on the Samsung account which saw her collaborate on the Galaxy brand with the global team. She began her career as a graphic designer and retoucher for a photographers collective and her attention to detail in craft is one of her greatest passions.
"Shaz is an outstanding and much-loved leader who truly embodies all that a Group CD is. She has connected different parts of our business for the last few years, leaned into our employee lead networks, she identifies brilliant ideas and develops young talent. This promotion couldn't go to a more deserving creative legend," says Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ.
Sharon Edmondston said: “There is so much diverse talent across our group, and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to connect us all to fulfill our clients’ biggest ambitions. We’re at our best when we create positive change at a cultural level – and it takes a village to achieve that. Bring on 2023.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sameer Singh elevated to TikTok’s Head of Global Business, North America
Singh was previously heading Global Business for the APAC region
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Sameer Singh who joined ByteDance in August 2019 has been elevated to the Head of Global Business (North America). Singh had been heading global business in the APAC region since July 2021.
Singh has led business solutions for the short-video platform in South Asia ever since the Indian government banned TikTok in India in 2020.
Singh takes over the crucial portfolio at a time when TikTok has been facing intense scrutiny in the United States. The government has already banned the app on federal-government devices over national security concerns.
Before joining ByteDance, the IIM alumnus was the CEO of GroupM South Asia. He has also held leadership roles at Google, GSK and P&G.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV
Razdan has stepped down from her role as executive editor at the network
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 5:17 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan has reportedly stepped down as the executive editor of NDTV barely days after colleague Sreenivasan Jain resigned.
After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years.— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023
Razdan's resignation follows the spate of senior-level exits at the network in the aftermath of its takeover by the Adani Group.
In November, Ravish Kumar also stepped down from his role as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India.
Razan returned to the channel in February 2022 more than a year after she fell victim to an elaborate phishing scam. The senior journalist was led to believe that she secured a job as a media professor at Harvard University.
She joined NDTV in 1999 and worked there till June 2020 before quitting for the first time. She was the primary anchor of NDTV 24x7 news debate show Left, Right & Centre and the weekly debate show The Big Fight.
Razan is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism for reporting from Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern India and International Press Institute award for excellence in journalism for Kathua rape and murder case expose among other accolades.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube