Bharat Petroleum appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and Managing Director

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company has announced the appointment of Shri Arun Kumar Singh as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company and consequently, he has taken charge yesterday.

A Mechanical Engineer by qualification, Shri Arun Kumar Singh was earlier Director (Marketing) on the Board of the company, holding additional charge of Director (Refineries) and Director (Finance).

In his more than 36 years of experience in Oil & Gas industry, he has headed Business Units and Entities in BPCL such as Retail, LPG, Pipelines, Supply Chain Optimization, etc. He also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly-owned Subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in exploration of Oil & Gas, largely overseas.

He is also Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. a Joint Venture CGD Company, listed on Indian bourses. He is also a Director on the Board of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in Natural Gas business; on the Board of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, a subsidiary of BPCL engaged in Refining business; and he represents BPCL on the board of Petronet LNG Ltd. (PLL), a Joint Venture Company, listed on Indian bourses.

