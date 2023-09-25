BBH India appoints Swati Balani as Executive Creative Director, Mumbai

BBH India has appointed Swati Balani as executive creative director (ECD), in Mumbai.

She will report to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, in her new role.

Welcoming Swati to the barn, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “We are casting for a high talent density collective. Where every individual inspires the other and impacts the work positively. Swati represents the very best of our industry. Her work puts technology, data, and platforms to the service of great insights. She has taken a modern, social approach to marketing across a variety of projects. Swati will guide the output of some of our key brands while pushing the boundaries on breakthrough, non-traditional work. We want Swati to make the best work of her life with the team here while laughing the hardest she ever has.”



Swati has over 14 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry with a combined knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms. Her expertise lies in combining creativity with tech and leveraging creativity while making use of digital platforms. She has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, FCB, AutumnGrey, and Sideways Consulting. Throughout her career, she has built several brands across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, BFSI, consumer durables, tech startups, FMCG and more. Over the years, Swati has collaborated with leading brands across industries, including ITC, Burger King, USL Diageo, Microsoft, P&G, PepsiCo, and Aditya Birla among others.

Speaking about her new role, Swati Balani said, “Any creative individual dreams of a place that believes in standing out from the crowd. And I found just that at BBH! Their work has always set a benchmark in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of Parixit and Himanshu’s team that truly believes in the Zag philosophy. My goal is to create fun and memorable work for brands that surpass mediums and truly become a part of today’s culture. And of course, have fun while doing it!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)