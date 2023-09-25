BBH India appoints Swati Balani as Executive Creative Director, Mumbai
Balani has over 14 years of experience in the industry with knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms
BBH India has appointed Swati Balani as executive creative director (ECD), in Mumbai.
She will report to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, in her new role.
Welcoming Swati to the barn, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “We are casting for a high talent density collective. Where every individual inspires the other and impacts the work positively. Swati represents the very best of our industry. Her work puts technology, data, and platforms to the service of great insights. She has taken a modern, social approach to marketing across a variety of projects. Swati will guide the output of some of our key brands while pushing the boundaries on breakthrough, non-traditional work. We want Swati to make the best work of her life with the team here while laughing the hardest she ever has.”
Swati has over 14 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry with a combined knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms. Her expertise lies in combining creativity with tech and leveraging creativity while making use of digital platforms. She has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, FCB, AutumnGrey, and Sideways Consulting. Throughout her career, she has built several brands across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, BFSI, consumer durables, tech startups, FMCG and more. Over the years, Swati has collaborated with leading brands across industries, including ITC, Burger King, USL Diageo, Microsoft, P&G, PepsiCo, and Aditya Birla among others.
Speaking about her new role, Swati Balani said, “Any creative individual dreams of a place that believes in standing out from the crowd. And I found just that at BBH! Their work has always set a benchmark in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of Parixit and Himanshu’s team that truly believes in the Zag philosophy. My goal is to create fun and memorable work for brands that surpass mediums and truly become a part of today’s culture. And of course, have fun while doing it!”
Connect OOH onboards Aditya Goel as National Head
Goel has over two decades of experience in the outdoor advertising sector
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Connect OOH has appointed Aditya Goel as its new National Head.
Goel joins Connect OOH with over two decades of proven excellence in the outdoor advertising sector.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Goel to our team as Business Head," said Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO of Connect Network Inc. "His extensive knowledge of the advertising industry, strong leadership skills, and innovative thinking make him the ideal candidate to lead our company into the next phase of growth. We are confident that Aditya's vision and strategic approach will propel our business to unprecedented heights."
On his appointment, Goel said: "I am excited to embark on this journey with Connect OOH, a company renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the Out of Home sector." "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Connect OOH's exceptionally talented team to build upon the company's robust foundation and foster growth through creative and data-driven solutions. Together, we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders.”
Sanjeev Mantri appointed as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard
He replaces Bhargav Dasgupta who resigned on September 21
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Sanjeev Mantri has been reportedly named the new managing director and CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance. The decision was taken during the company's board meeting and Mantri's appointment will come into effect from December 1, 2023, or upon the nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
Mantri's tenure will reportedly last five consecutive years or until his date of retirement, depending on IRDAI or shareholder approval.
He replaces Bhargav Dasgupta who resigned as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard on September 21. Dasgupta will be in office till November 30.
Mantri has close to three decades of experience fulfilling key roles in companies like Bennett Coleman and Co. and BNP Paribas prior to ICICI.
He has also handled with Rurual and Inclusive Banking portfolio at ICICI Bank. He led SME business verticals for the bank in the past, playing a key role in the expansion of the company' into rural markets.
Shell India’s Chairman Nitin Prasad joins Cyient’s Board of Directors
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 6:17 PM | 2 min read
Cyient, a digital, engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has appointed eminent business leader Nitin Prasad to its Board of Directors.
“Nitin is a dynamic and accomplished business leader who across his over 25 years of experience has delivered business turnarounds, high organic and inorganic growth across large organizations and developed, launched, and operated new business verticals in Semiconductors, Chemicals, Energy and Clean Energy across geographies spanning USA, Singapore, and India,” read a press release.
In his current role, as Chairman of Shell Companies in India, Nitin has oversight over all of Shell’s companies and investments and was responsible for the company’s presence, reputation and business development in India and was instrumental in building the capability and capacity of the company’s business and service centers.
He is passionate about building a sustainable, cleaner energy system and believes collaborations and partnerships are key to solving the energy transition and climate change challenges.
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which was preceded by several other roles in Shell, including strategy, marketing, project delivery and supply chain in different geographies.
Talking about his appointment Nitin Prasad said “Cyient has delivered record results and built a compelling platform for accelerated growth across sectors with deep integration of core capabilities across engineering services, sustainability amongst others. This commitment to delivering unique and differentiated sources of value for customers aligns with my own emphasis of customer centric innovation. I look forward to working with the Board to help the company deliver its long-term strategic ambitions and build on its strong ESG credentials.”
MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, expressed his delight at the appointment and said “We are excited to have Nitin join our board and look forward to benefiting from his expertise, as we continue to support our customers with the acceleration of the convergence of Digital, Engineering, and Technology. Nitin will provide a fresh perspective on solving sustainability challenges and his invaluable business experience will be beneficial to Cyient’s plans for accelerated growth. Please join us in welcoming Nitin to the Cyient family.”
Yes Bank appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
Sharma joins from RBL Bank where he served as the Chief Operating Officer
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
YES BANK has appointed Pankaj Sharma as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.
Sharma will work with key stakeholders to translate and align the bank’s strategy into transformation activities and initiatives and develop a clear roadmap to achieve the Bank’s strategic and financial objectives.
As a strategic partner to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Board, he will focus on identifying and evaluating growth opportunities, and lead the implementation of major transformation and change programmes, including direct oversight of digital transformation initiatives. Sharma will report to Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK.
Sharma is a senior banking professional with 25 years of experience within the Banking and Financial Services industry. His expertise involves driving large-scale technology deployments across Business Operations.
Sharma joins YES BANK from RBL Bank where he served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and was also responsible for Operations, Transformation & Corporate Services.
In his previous roles, he has been associated with organisations like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and GE Countrywide.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK said, “We are happy to welcome Pankaj on board. He joins us at an important juncture and will be responsible for leading our transformation initiatives with the vision to help the Bank become one of the most trusted financial brands in the country. Given his vast experience in transformation and change management, we are confident that Pankaj will bring in a fresh perspective to accelerate our momentum and help the Bank achieve its strategic objectives. I wish Pankaj the very best for all his future endeavors at YES BANK.”
Ants Digital appoints Anil Sathiraju as Vice President, Growth Initiatives
In his last stint, Anil was Head of South Entertainment at Wavemaker
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 1:08 PM | 2 min read
ANTS Digital has appointed Anil Sathiraju as Vice President-Growth Initiatives.
He has over 25 years’ experience in the media, entertainment and advertising industry.
Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said, "At Ants, we are constantly looking to scale our service offerings for clients. With Anil joining the team, we will surely open a lot of doors to growth. Ants is a fully integrated digital and marketing consulting firm with offices across, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. We are delighted to welcome Anil on board to Head the Growth Initiatives. Anil comes to Ants with a rich background in the media and entertainment sector, which has been growing at a rapid rate. We are sure to make an impact on our clients and I am excited to welcome him aboard.”
On his appointment, Anil said, “It gives me great joy to join the ANTS team. It's a new step with completely new challenges and I am really looking forward to an exciting phase. With my last 25 years in advertising, media and entertainment, I am looking forward to doing some exciting and innovative work for our clients.”
His last stint was with Wavemaker for close to nine years. He had the dual roles of General Manager-South & Head of South Entertainment.
Anil's other long stint for 15 years was with DDB MudraMax as the Head of South. Prior to that, he was with Vibrant Media and MAA Communications Bozell, where he kick-started his professional life.
Bharat Express appoints Yana Mir as Senior Anchor
In addition to the news and current affairs from Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Yana Mir will also be looking into prominent national news
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 11:17 AM | 1 min read
Bharat Express News Network has announced the appointment of journalist from Jammu & Kashmir, Yana Mir as its Senior Anchor. In addition to the news and current affairs from Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Yana Mir will also be looking into prominent national news in her new role.
Prior to joining Bharat Express, Yana Mir was Bureau Head of ITV Kashmir, based out of Srinagar, and has also worked as an Editor for The Real Kashmir and TRK News. She has also been known as the First YouTube Vlogger from Kashmir and has been actively highlighting the plight of Kashmiri women and youth through her ground zero reports.
She has also been a TEDx Speaker from Polo view, Srinagar and an active advocate for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
Commenting on the appointment, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, Mr Upendrra Rai, said, “Ms Yana Mir is a promising and talented journalist from Kashmir. Her ground-breaking work, especially for youth & women in the valley is highly commendable and I am pleased to welcome her to our channel.”
Nishant Nayyar joins Kaya as VP and Head of Marketing
Nayyar was earlier Head of Marketing at Narayana Health
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 6:26 PM | 1 min read
Nishant Nayyar has joined Kaya Limited as Vice President and Head of Marketing. He has shared the information on his LinkedIn profile.
“Super stoked to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President and Head of Marketing at Kaya Limited!,” he wrote.
Nayyar was earlier the Head of Marketing at Narayana Health. He joined the company in November 2021. Before joining Narayana, Nayyar was with DayToDay Health.
In the past, he has worked with Credihealth and Pearl Academy.
