Anup Vishwanathan joins Times Network as EVP - Network Brand Strategy

Times Network has named Anup Vishwanathan as Executive Vice President - Network Brand Strategy.

He joined Times Network from Creativeland Asia, in 2019, where he was the CEO for over two years.

There, he worked closely with Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia.

This will be his third innings with the Network.



In January 2017, Viswanathan moved on from Sony to begin his second innings as the SVP Marketing of the news cluster (Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now). His first innings with the network started in 2014 when he joined as the Marketing Head - English Cluster from Leo Burnett where he was Associate Vice President. In September 2015, he moved on from Times and joined Sony Pictures Networks India as the Marketing Head of its flagship GEC - Sony.

