ACKO Tech names Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as Chief Content Officer
Patankar has 25 years of experience in curating content across various media platforms
ACKO Tech has appointed senior journalist and anchor Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as its Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer.
Siddharth, known for his works in auto journalism, brings 25 years of experience in curating content across various media platforms, including his role at NDTV for almost two decades.
As Chief Content Officer, Siddharth will lead ACKO Tech's newly created content division and create an end-to-end content platform for the wider audience. He will be responsible for the overall content strategy to build brand love to connect with the audience through engaging and educative content. The new content division’s first play will be in the automobile and technology spaces, where Siddharth will also be Editor-in-Chief.
Speaking on his appointment, Siddharth said, "The media landscape today offers a wide variety of content to audiences, but it is also cluttered, and can be motivated, or inaccurate; lacking credibility in many ways. Audiences need to have the choice to be able to select quality, authenticity, and accuracy, every time; while still not feeling shortchanged on entertainment, or access to the content. Media also has the responsibility to offer credible news, information, and help bring awareness on key issues. With ACKO Tech’s new content division, we aim to offer the consumer that choice. One that respects her/their time, talks with them and not to them, and also entertains, excites, and engages them."
“ACKO has the culture and ethos that would be ideal to incubate such a division. The company's values and its people resonated with me, and helped me make the difficult choice to move away from a brand I had created and nurtured for several years. ACKO's trust in me and the belief in our audiences gave me the confidence to join this vibrant tech player,” he added.
"We are thrilled to have Siddharth join our team. His extensive background in crafting strategic content platforms, in-depth understanding of the auto industry, and comprehension of consumer behavior and expectations make him a valuable asset to our team. With Siddharth's leadership, we are confident in our ability to develop a robust content strategy that will enable us to create engaging and educational content across various platforms and formats," said Varun Dua, Founder of ACKO.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
James Wright back as CEO Havas Creative Network, Australia
Gayle While has been appointed CEO at Host/Havas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
Havas has announced the return of James Wright to Australia as CEO of Havas Creative Network.
He will be responsible for agencies, including Host/Havas, h/commerce, Red Havas, Havas Blvd, One Green Bean and Organic.
Wright will continue in his role as Global CEO Red Havas and Global Chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.
Gayle While has been appointed CEO at Host/Havas, and will report to Wright. While joins from Dentsu where she was Chief Client Officer and previously had been CEO at Clemenger BBDO.
Wright said: “Whilst I have always kept close to the Australian market and teams during my time in New York, I am delighted to be back in my spiritual home where we have a world class roster of agencies, talent, clients, and opportunity. I am looking forward to working with our senior management teams in the Havas Village to forge an exciting new chapter for the Group.”
On his appointment, While said: “I'm excited to join a creative agency with such an enviable legacy, and humbled to play a part in continuing to propel the team and work forward. There is a phenomenal team, and it's the combination of their passion with access to the talent, innovation and collaborative spirit across the Havas Village that makes this such an incredible opportunity.”
“Getting to know James through the process, it became clear there’s a genuine ambition and commitment to take the business to another level, and I can’t wait to work with the team to build on its successes, and continue to make a meaningful difference to our clients.”
Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative and Havas Health & You, said: “James has a unique understanding of the Australian market and has an outstanding track record across the group of building successful global and local agencies. His PR and creative expertise are a powerful combination. Add to that the talents of Gayle who has an incredible creative, digital and data background we are confident in achieving our strategic growth plan.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ajay Gahlaut exits Dentsu
Gahlaut, who has over 27 years of experience in advertising, was appointed Group Chief Creative Officer in September 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Dentsu Group Chief Creative Officer Ajay Gahlaut has moved on, as per media reports.
He took up this role in September 2021.
Gahlaut has 27 years of experience in the advertising industry.
He has the credit of leading Dentsu Creative's victory at the last Cannes Lions. Dentsu Creative was the first Indian agency to ever win the Agency of the Year title.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Publicis Worldwide India names Lokesh Sah as Senior VP-Account Management
Sah’s last stint was with IdeateLabs as Head of Account Management
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 9:28 AM | 2 min read
Publicis Worldwide India (PWW) has appointed Lokesh Sah as Senior Vice-President of Account Management.
Sah has an experience of over two decades and multi-category experience, having managed brands such as Unilever, Samsung, MG Motors, IndianOil, Reckitt Benckiser, HSBC, Hero MotoCorp, Hamdard Laboratories, Sony Playstation among others.
He has worked in senior roles at Lowe, Cheil, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA. His last stint was with IdeateLabs, a digital-first agency, where he worked as the Head Of Account Management.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director of Publicis Worldwide India said, “We are glad to have Lokesh as a part of the team, leading and enhancing our key client relationships. His skills and capabilities contribute perfectly to our product and vision of creating powerful work that works for our client businesses and accelerates growth for the agency. Lokesh’s wealth of experience in the integrated brand-building space along with his admirable leadership skills bodes well for our momentum and phenomenal growth.”
On his appointment, Sah said, “I am excited to begin this journey where I hope to play a significant role in writing a new chapter for PWW and scaling up its operations and market stature in India. What is great is the implementation of a truly integrated model - The Power Of One, which is core to Publicis Groupe’s DNA. Being the world’s most valuable agency group, it gives me an opportunity to work under the guidance of great mentors and build powerful brands, in order to achieve new milestones.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO, Indian American Neal Mohan to take over
Mohan is a long-term deputy of Wojcicki and was always considered a frontrunner for the post
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 7:43 AM | 1 min read
Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO, Indian American Neal Mohan to take over YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has quit and she will pass on the mantle to Indian American Neal Mohan.
Wojcicki, who was among the first Google employees, shared the update on the video-sharing platform, stating that she will be focusing more on “family, health and personal projects,” going forward. She’s among the highest-paid women in tech and one of the longest-serving Google employees.
It was out of Wojcicki’s garage that Google operated in its initial days. She joined the team early on as a marketing manager, rising through the ranks to become one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley. Her successor Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate who joined Google in 2008.
He is currently the Chief Product Officer at YouTube, a role he held since 2015. Reports say that Mohan was always touted to replace Wojcicki and was her top deputy. Mohan shared a tweet about the development: “Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ProfitWheel names Sarabjeet Singh as Chief Business Officer
Prior to this, Singh was with Bobble AI
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 7:02 PM | 1 min read
ProfitWheel has appointed Sarabjeet Singh as the Chief Business Officer.
Singh was Executive Vice President Business at Bobble AI for over 18 months.
Prior to that he was Senior VP-Sales at MarketsandMarkets.
He was also with Good Worker as Director of Sales and Marketing and Country Head at Vyng.Inc.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himanshu Shekhar steps down as India.com Editor
He took over the post in 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:18 PM | 1 min read
India.com Editor Himanshu Shekhar has moved on.
He joined India.com (formerly Zee Digital) in 2020 and was part of several edit and product initiatives.
Himanshu has seen India.com rank among the top-3 fastest growing websites as per a Reuters survey and also touch 100 million unique visitors a month.
Apart from his role as the Editor, he also shouldered the responsibility for Cricket Country as and when required.
Confirming the news, Himanshu said: "India.com and Cricket Country will forever remain close to my heart. I got a tremendous opportunity and wonderful team to work with in Zee Digital and I will cherish the moments."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
FCB Group India appoints Amita Karia as Chief Financial Officer
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
FCB Group India has announced the appointment of Amita Karia as the new Chief Financial Officer. She takes charge from the group’s current Chief Financial Officer, C Suresh, who will retire in April 2023 after completing a glorious 29 years with the company.
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). After completing her CA with PWC, Amita joined Tata Interactive Systems, the first entrepreneurial venture of the Tata Group, which was committed to creating high-end learning solutions for a whole range of clients, from universities to corporates. She was part of the founding team of Tata ClassEdge, a digital content company for K-12 schools in India. Through her 20-odd years in Tata Interactive Systems, Amita has done multifaceted roles that cut across Finance, Legal, Compliance and more. She then spent 5 years in JLR, also a unique experience, bringing together luxury and the complexity of high-end cars.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, states, "Finance is the cornerstone of any business and Suresh has been an invaluable partner. His unwavering dedication to our business and sharp financial acumen has been integral to our success. Under his financial leadership, we have emerged stronger than ever, with a wealth of capabilities and strategic partnerships that position us for continued growth. Suresh is handing over a solid balance sheet to Amita, and I am excited to have Amita join our executive leadership at FCB Group India. Amita has seen everything from creative content to cars and services to manufacturing. With her diverse experience and keen understanding of business, I am confident that she will be a true strategic partner and continue to drive FCB’s growth agenda.”
“Our India market is a critical and fast-growing part of our FCB network, and I believe that Amita’s experience and leadership as Chief Financial Officer will continue to build in years to come on the strong foundation laid out by Suresh and his team”, adds Mark Jungwirth, Global Chief Financial Officer, FCB
Amita Karia said, “I’ve always been a keen observer of the Advertising industry and have noticed the impact they have on our society and communities. Storytelling, the creative process that churns out intriguing and impressive stories and the idea of making emotional connections with the consumer fascinates me, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the process.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube