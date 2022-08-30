A. O. Smith elevates Parag Kulkarni as Senior VP to lead international business

A. O. Smith, a global water technology company headquartered in the United States, has announced that Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director, A.O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., has been elevated to a broader international leadership role as Senior Vice President of the company’s international business, effective September 1, 2022.

In his new role, Parag will lead the international business units in Europe, Turkey, and Vietnam, while continuing to serve in his role as President of the India business.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kevin Wheeler, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of A.O. Smith Corporation said, “We are happy to welcome Parag to our global leadership team. Parag has been critical to the success of establishing the A. O. Smith brand in India as an industry leader in the consumer durable space and helped us launch our water purifier business in India. He has played a key role in establishing the company’s position as a premium, innovative brand for water heaters and water purifiers and will bring extensive global experience to this new, expanded role. This will be invaluable to the international business operations of A. O. Smith as the company moves forward with its strategic growth opportunities in these international markets.”

“I am thankful to our Chairman, Kevin Wheeler and the A. O. Smith management for recognizing the growth of our operations in India and bestowing me with new responsibilities. My focus in this new role will be to continue to innovate by bringing high quality water technology solutions to our customers and growing the business in these international markets with support from our locally focused business teams,” said Parag Kulkarni.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)