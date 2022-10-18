We're not dead: Cartoon Network denies rumors of shut down

We're just turning 30. To our fans: We're not going anywhere, says the company

The internet was flooded with the hashtags of RIP Cartoon Network after the announcement of the merger of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Netizens took this merger as the end of the Cartoon Network era and were really disheartened.

However, the studio has now denied the rumors of being shut down. The official Twitter handle of the company has replied to this rumor in a sassy manner. It says, “Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30. To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons.”

The fans were relieved after this response and they reminisced about their favorite Cartoon character in the comments.

The rumor was spread after a media report stated that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) was cutting 26% of personnel, for a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation. After this, the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on Twitter.

In a conversation with exchange4media, a spokesperson of Cartoon Network said, "Speculation that Cartoon Network is going away is categorically false. Cartoon Network Studios has moved under the leadership of WBTV and will continue to create great content for the network, as will Warner Bros Animation and beyond.

In 2023, Cartoon Network is slated to premiere more new and returning originals than at any other time in its history and much of that content will also be available to audiences on HBO Max."

