TV Today Network to rename Aaj Tak Tez as Good News Today effective September
The network informed that it has received the necessary approval from the MIB in a filing to the BSE
TVTN is promoted by the India Today Group. The company broadcasts 24-hour news channels Aaj Tak, Tez, and Aaj Tak HD in Hindi; and India Today Television in English. It also runs radio station (Ishq 104.8 FM) in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The company's digital business comprises Aaj Tak and India Today websites, along with various social media and popular online video channels.
For the first quarter ended 30th June, TV Today Network had reported 22% growth in revenue from operations at Rs 203.88 crore compared to Rs 167.68 crore. Total expenses increased 10% to Rs 162.19 crore from Rs 147.64 crore. Net profit was up by 193% at Rs 37.34 crore, as against Rs 12.76 crore.
