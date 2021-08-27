TV Today Network to rename Aaj Tak Tez as Good News Today effective September

The network informed that it has received the necessary approval from the MIB in a filing to the BSE

TV Today Network (TVTN) board has approved the proposal to rename Aaj Tak Tez as Good News Today. The new name will be implemented from September 2021. The company has got the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) approval for the same.

"Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has today approved the proposal to change the name of one of the Hindi news channels of the Company from 'AAJ TAK TEZ' to 'GOOD NEWS TODAY'," TV Today said in a filing to the BSE.





"The change in channel name is expected to be implemented during the month of September 2021. Necessary approval from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India has been received in this regard."

Launched in 2004, Aaj Tak Tez also called Tez has been positioned as a differentiated Hindi news channel that delivers maximum news in minimum time. The channel was launched with the objective of expanding the news viewership pie.

TVTN is promoted by the India Today Group. The company broadcasts 24-hour news channels Aaj Tak, Tez, and Aaj Tak HD in Hindi; and India Today Television in English. It also runs radio station (Ishq 104.8 FM) in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The company's digital business comprises Aaj Tak and India Today websites, along with various social media and popular online video channels.



For the first quarter ended 30th June, TV Today Network had reported 22% growth in revenue from operations at Rs 203.88 crore compared to Rs 167.68 crore. Total expenses increased 10% to Rs 162.19 crore from Rs 147.64 crore. Net profit was up by 193% at Rs 37.34 crore, as against Rs 12.76 crore.

