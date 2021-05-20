Times Now to launch their Hindi news channel at an à la cart price of Rs 1.50

The new rate card from BCCL confirms the launch of Times Netwrork’s Hindi news channel. Times Now would be launching the new channel at an à la cart inaugural price of Rs 1.50. As per their latest Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO) which shall be effective from June 10, 2021, their Hindi channel named as Times Now Navbharat HD under the news and current affairs category will have an operator rate of Rs1.20.

With the new rates card confirming the addition of a new Hindi news channel in their bouquet of offerings, it is safe to assume the launch of Times Now Navbharat HD would be around June, 10 the same date from when the new rates shall be applicable.

As per the new rate card Times Now and ET Now will be priced at Rs3, Zoom at Rs0.50, Movies Now at Rs10, Movies Now HD at Rs12, Romedy Now at Rs6, MN +(HD ) at Rs10, Mirror Now at Rs0.50, MNX at Rs6, MNX HD at Rs9 and Times Now(HD) at Rs5.

Interestingly the rate card shows no difference in pricing for any other channel from the group. Even the bouquet pricings remain same as they were in the last correction done in December2019.

The new addition in one of the bouquets is the Hindi news channel which has been introduced in bouquet three. The bouquet consists of 10 channels now as against the 9 channels as per the last rate card. This bouquet consists of Times Now World HD, Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now, Zoom, Movies Now HD, MNX HD, Romedy Now, MN + HD and Times Now Navbharat HD. The bouquet is priced at Rs20, just like it was priced in the previous rate card from December 2019.

