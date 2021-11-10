Times Network to launch SD version of Times Now Navbharat

The channel will go live on January 1, 2022

Updated: Nov 10, 2021 11:14 AM
Times Network has announced the launch of a new channel- Times Now Navbharat SD. The announcement was made today at Times Now Summit 2021 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. The channel will go live on January 1, 2022.  

“In August, we launched Times Now Navbharat HD and later we launched ET Now Swadesh as well in October. Both the channels are doing really well. Now in January we will be bringing the SD version of Times Now Navbharat which will be available to the masses across India,” said MK Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network. 

Times Now Navbharat HD is the first Hindi news channel offering from the network.

