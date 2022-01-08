Times Network extends promotional scheme for TN Navbharat HD, ET Now Swadesh till March

As part of the offer, the two channels will now be available without any charge for a further period of 90 days

Times Network, the TV broadcasting arm of Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL), has extended the promotional scheme for Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat HD and Hindi business news channel ET Now Swadesh. As part of the promotional offer, the two channels will now be available without any charge for a further period of 90 days till 31st March.

"The Promotional Scheme on BCCL channels - “Times Now Navbharat HD” and “ET Now Swadesh” is continued for a further period of 90 days from 1st January 2022 to 31st March 2022. Accordingly, these channels will be available on a-la-carte basis without any charge, during the term of the Promotional Scheme," the broadcaster said in a public announcement.



The broadcaster has also said that the promotional scheme would automatically apply to all affiliates (distribution platform operators) without any need for further action on their part. "Only during the time period of the Promotional Scheme, the Channels shall be offered without any charge on a-carte basis as against the MRP declared for these channels under the BCCL RIO."



Meanwhile, the broadcaster has extended the existing Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) dated 1st August 2021 till 31st March as the New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 will come into effect from 1st April. The new MRP of Times Network channels is as follows: Times Now (Rs 3), ET Now (Rs 2), Zoom (Rs 0.50), Movies Now (Rs 8), Movies Now HD (Rs 10.5), Romedy Now (Rs 3), MN+ HD (Rs 7), Mirror Now (Rs 0.50), MNX (Rs 3), MNX HD (Rs 6), Times Now World HD (Rs 3), Times Now Navbharat HD (Rs 1.50), and ET Now Swadesh (Rs 1).



It has created eight bouquets including six SD and two HD bouquets. Bouquet 3 comprising 11 channels is the highest priced bouquet of the network at Rs 28. Bouquet 1 having all SD channels has an MRP of Rs 14.

