Tamil Nadu's Dr Loganathan Murugan assumes charge as Minister of State for I&B

Dr Loganathan Murugan has assumed charge as Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting in the presence of Minister of I&B Anurag Thakur on Thursday. Besides being MoS I&B Ministry, he has also got the charge of Minister of State in the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

He will work closely with Anurag Thakur, who has been elevated as Cabinet minister. Thakur has been given the charge of I&B and sports ministries.

Speaking with media on the occasion, Dr. Murugan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve as Minister of State for I&B. He added that he shall perform his duties with sincerity. The Minister of State also thanked the Prime Minister for giving adequate representation of people of Tamil Nadu in his Cabinet.

"Today took charge as the Minister of State in the Information and Broadcasting in the presence of Union Cabinet Minister Shri. @ianuragthakurji and Ex MP Shri. @CPRBJP," Murugan said in a tweet.

After becoming the minister, Murugan quit as the president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. K. Annamalai, former IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and VP of BJP Tamil Nadu, has replaced him as the state president.

A native of Namakkal and an advocate by profession, Murugan holds an LLM degree in International Law from Madras University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights. With close to 1.5 decades of experience as a practising advocate, Murugan has served as a Standing Counsel of the Government of India at the Madras High Court.

