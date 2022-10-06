Surya Samachar re-launched; SB Navrang to serve as CEO

Surya Samachar has been re-launched.

On the occasion of the re-launch, a magnificent programme was organised in an office in Film City. Many major cable networks, including National Platform, Tata Sky, Airtel, Fast-Way, Den, Siti Cable, and all social media platforms, now broadcast Surya Samachar, the company said.

Mukesh Rajpoot , the Editor-in-Chief of Surya Samachar, has been a journalist for over three decades. Mukesh Rajpoot has held key roles at several major television networks, including Doordarshan, Sahara Samay, P-7, and Vice of India, as well as Editor in Chief of News18 Haryana.

SB Navrang will now serve as CEO of Surya Samachar in its re-launch. He has already demonstrated his abilities in a variety of business and production settings, and he will play a vital role in balancing TV and internet platforms, as well as offering a fresh direction for current journalism. Amit Thakur, who recently left News18, has joined the station as an Associate Editor and will serve as the Editor (Input).

Sharda Saroha Goyat is the Associate Editor at Surya Samachar and has served as a senior anchor on practically all Haryana stations after leaving News18. The channel's output head is Naveen Chaudhary.

Sarvesh Mishra, who has been anchoring on news channels for the previous three decades, is the channel's Input Head, while Ajita Jain, who has held numerous prominent roles, has joined as a consultant editor. Arun Uniyal, who has a long journalism career and has worked for numerous networks like ABP and Zee News, has been appointed Bureau Chief of Himachal Pradesh. Varun Kalia, a former employee of ABP News, has been appointed as IT Head.

Surya Samachar has been re-launched with a massive team that has a balance of experienced and young journalists, and the setup of Surya Samachar is considered to be one of the finest technical channels in Film City.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)