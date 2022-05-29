Sun TV Network's revenue up 12.46% to Rs 3504.88 crore in FY22

Ad revenue grew by 30.84% while subscription revenue declined by 3.73% in FY22

Sun TV Network's revenue for the fiscal ended 31st March 2022 has risen 12.46% to Rs 3504.88 crore as against Rs 3116.59 crore for the previous year ended 31st March 2021.

Ad revenue grew 30.84% to Rs 1300.60 crore as against Rs 994.03 crore. Subscription revenue has declined by 3.73% to Rs 1657.13 crore from Rs 1721.48 crore.

EBITDA was up 9.50% at Rs 2263.78 crore against Rs 2067.40 crore. The net profit rose by 8.18% to Rs 1644.80 crore from Rs 1520.41 crore.

For the quarter ended 31st March 2022, the revenue was up by 6.52% at Rs 833.01 crore as against Rs 781.99 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st March 2021.

The subscription revenue for the quarter was at Rs 416.03 crore as against Rs 428.12 crore. The company's ad revenue grew 7% on a low base of Rs 337.1 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 553.33 crore as against Rs 546.79 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 404.35 crore as against Rs 449.88 crore.

Sun TV Network operates TV channels across six languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi. It also airs FM radio stations across India besides owning the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and the OTT platform Sun NXT.

