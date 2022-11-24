SPN bags TV rights for India tour of Bangladesh 2022

The final bilateral series of the year will be telecast on Sony Sports Network, starting December 4, 2022

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has bagged the exclusive television rights to broadcast the India tour of Bangladesh 2022. Sports fans can watch the India tour of Bangladesh 2022 LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels exclusively for the territory of India.

Starting 4th December 2022, the Indian cricket team will visit Bangladesh led by Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain KL Rahul. Team India's line-up will include star players like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami among others.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to present fans with Team India’s final series before ending a successful year of cricket. India's overseas record under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has been remarkable, and we hope to witness the same success in Bangladesh. With this series, we aim to continue providing fans with non-stop cricket action.”

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board, “We are happy to note that Sony Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022. Sony Sports Network is among the industry leaders, and I am sure the broadcast quality and standards will be befitting of a much-anticipated series like this one.”

