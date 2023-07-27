Shubhankar Mishra quits Aaj Tak

Journalist and social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra who joined Aaj Tak in 2022 as News Anchor has quit.
Mishra had joined Aaj Tak after a three-year stint at TV9. As per sources, he is set to join Zee News, which will be his second stint at the news organisation.
Prior to joining TV9, Mishra was associated with Zee News. He has also been part of India News as News Anchor in the past.
Mishra has engaged himself in various important assignments throughout his career. However, the most significant highlight of his career has been reporting from Tiger Hills, which is where the Kargil War took place. Mishra has a huge social media following and recently crossed 4 million followers on Instagram.
What hit TV ad revenue in H1?
Industry experts cite split in IPL media rights, channels exiting FTA & inflationary pressures as factors for cut in TV ad spends; H2 likely to be better off with festive season and cricket World Cup
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 24, 2023 8:43 AM | 4 min read
The first half of this financial year saw ad spends being split between TV and digital, thanks to IPL media rights being cut into two. This had a direct impact on television ad revenue, observe industry experts.
The second half is expected to be brighter due to the upcoming festive season and big-ticket properties on TV.
Speaking to exchange4media, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, said, “TV ad revenue is down right now due to this year’s IPL as it was split between TV and digital. The major shortfall was in the first quarter,” he said.
Another reason, Shah said was general entertainment channels failing to launch big-ticket shows in the last six months. “In the last few quarters, none of the major properties or shows have done well on TV. The GEC channels even failed to launch big-ticket shows in the last 6 months,” he said.
According to EY’s media and entertainment report 2023, TV advertising revenue collected across India in 2022 stood at Rs 318 billion, just 2% up from 2021.
Similarly, the TAM AdEx report shows that TV ad volumes in Jan-Mar’23 declined 4% over Jan-Mar’21 and by 3% over Jan-Mar '22.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, too said that advertisers’ money was split due to aggressive pricing during the IPL season and that might have strained the revenue.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, one of the many reasons for the degrowth in TV ad revenue was most channels shifting from free-to-air to the paid format.
Experts also observed that inflationary pressures on various advertising categories and cutting down on ad spends by start-ups or new-age companies and the telecom sector have been some of the other reasons for a decline in TV ad revenue.
“In FY 2023 many TV channels moved to pay from FTA, which is a huge ad revenue driver.”
Taurani further said, “A number of new-age companies also cut ad spending because of the macro environment. They contribute close to 25% of the ad spends for tv players. If you look at the industry as a whole it is around 20-25%, and if you look at commerce and new-age companies for TV the number is somewhere similar. The third big reason is inflationary pressures. FY 2023 was a year where there was a lot of inflationary pressure on various categories like FMCG, which is a very big vertical contributing to 45% of ad spends on TV.”
There was pressure on the auto sector and its verticals too, leading to many companies cutting ad spends, he added.
According to Elara Diet Report, Sony India’s advertisement revenue declined 5% YoY in FY23 to Rs 33 billion, while Zee Entertainment’s ad revenue too fell by 4% YoY to Rs 41 billion on the back of inflationary pressures and a cut in ad spends by new age and commerce verticals.
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 says TV has also seen an 8% decline in viewership over the last year, and a 13% drop compared to pre-Covid year 2019.
The medium has also seen a marginal drop in advertisers from almost 11,000 in 2021 to less than 10,500 in 2022, the report said.
An industry veteran, who did not wish to be named, said “digital was taking the large pie of ad revenue every day”. “With people watching content online, brands are shifting from TV to digital. Markets need to balance between TV and digital,” he said.
Better days ahead?
Experts are pinning hopes from the upcoming festive season and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee, says there was a slight degrowth due to IPL but in the rest of the categories, TV ad revenue seems to be stable. “In the entertainment sector, there is growth in TV ad revenue. Last year it went down due to the Ukraine war. Only the cricket sector has led to TV ad revenue degrowth this year, that too speculatively. It will get even better in the upcoming festive season with the World Cup this year,” he noted.
According to Taurani, “The situation will improve in the second half of the festive season. Inflation seems to be cooling off and so there will be a lot of ad spends coming back in H2. New launches had been delayed because of inflationary pressure. However, there will be no respite from new age and e-commerce companies this year,” he said.
Parle’s Shah too expressed hope that the big cricket events lined up later this year would be great in terms of TV ad revenue.
Garima Singh to host News 24’s flagship show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal'
Singh has nearly two decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Garima Singh has joined News24 as Executive Editor and will be hosting News 24′ flagship show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’. The show airs everyday in the evening slot from 7pm to 8 pm. It is noteworthy that this flagship show of News24 has been hosted by renowned anchors including Sandeep Chowdhary and Ajit Anjum.
Singh is a well-known name in the media industry. She has nearly two decades of experience of working in the media industry.
The interview of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait taken by Garima Singh during the farmer’s protest garnered a lot of headlines at the time.
Welcoming Garima Singh to the News24 family, Bag Films & Media Ltd CMD Anuradha Prasad said, “Garima Singh will further strengthen News24’s impactful show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’. Owing to her unique way of asking tough questions her involvement in the flagship programme is set to strengthen and grow the channel in the coming times. The audience has high expectations from the show and we are sure that Garima will live up to the expectations.”
Aaj Tak's 'Black & White' celebrates first anniversary
The Prime Time show is being hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
Aaj Tak commemorates the successful completion of one year of its ground-breaking show 'Black & White'.
The show is being hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary.
According to the latest data from BARC, 'Black & White' recorded 90.2 Mn gross AMA (Average Minute Audience). (Source: BARC | HSM | 22-40 AB | 19th July '22 to 07th July '23 | Mon to Fri | 2100-2200 Hrs, Rolled Data).
On YouTube it has got an average of 77 K concurrent users (Source: YT Average Concurrent Users- All Feeds | 19th July 2022 to 12th July 2023 | Mon to Fri | 2100 to 2200 Hrs).
Some of the notable highlights and special features of ‘Black and White’ over the last year include the show's analysis of how the declining state of Nainital led to the establishment of a committee by the government to save the city; a report on the risks associated with usage of nonstick and Teflon-coated utensils which prompted many consumers to remove cracked utensils from their kitchens. The revelation of Shahid Afridi's insult towards a senior Indian minister sparked significant discussions in India and Pakistan.
A special series covering topics such as Joshimath, the ban on mobile phones in Kedarnath Dham, and how the Mazar Jihad in Uttarakhand resulted in positive changes as a result. The show also exposed a sinister plan to use online gaming to convert religion. The show further shed light on the life of independence warrior Batukeshwar Dutt and featured an exclusive interview with Shraddha’s father in the Delhi Shraddha murder case.
Subhash Chandra in talks to buy back DishTV stakes: Report
Chandra has also reportedly put forth a proposal to buy other assets, which includes shares in Zee Learn and a bungalow in central Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 9:29 AM | 1 min read
Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra is reportedly in talks with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. (ARC) to buy back his family's shares in Dish TV India.
According to a news report, Chandra has also put forth a proposal to buy other assets, which includes shares in Zee Learn and a bungalow in central Delhi. The Essel Group Chairman has reportedly proposed to pay JC Flowers Rs 1500 crore for these assets.
The news report said that the matter is currently being evaluated by JC Flowers ARC. Sources privy to the matter told the media company that it is not clear how Chandra will raise the Rs 1,500 crore since there are many creditors whose dues have not been cleared by the Essel Group and they may raise objections.
The Goenka family owns 4.04% of Dish TV. If the transaction is completed, the family’s share may rise to 28.2%, said the report.
Dish TV board rejects request by minority shareholders for EGM
This is the second time Dish TV has rejected such a request
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 10:24 AM | 1 min read
The board of Dish TV has again a request by minority shareholders for holding an Extraordinary General Meeting, media networks have reported.
This is the second time Dish TV has rejected such a request.
The request was rejected since it was invalid and incomplete, the company said.
In June, Dish TV rejected requests from a specific group of 77 shareholders to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to oust two independent shareholders over concerns about their independence.
Sky News Punjab appoints Shramit Chaudhary as Managing Editor
Prior to this he was the Bureau Chief of Punjab Kesari, Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 6:47 PM | 1 min read
Chandigarh based news channel Sky News Punjab has appointed Shramit Chaudhary as Managing Editor.
Prior to this he was the Bureau Chief of Punjab Kesari, Digital.
Chaudhary has over 15 years of experience working in various media organizations. He started his career as an anchor with PBC TV (P7 News), Patiala in February 2007 and later joined 'Standard World Channel' in Gurugram as Anchor/Assistant Producer and held this responsibility till July 2008.
He later joined News Time 24x7 (JANSANDESH UP/UK) as Anchor/Associate Producer and held the position from December 2011 to October 2012. In October 2012, he joined 'India News' (Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh) as Anchor/Associate Producer and worked there for about two years.
In 2014 he joined Zee (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal). Here he was assigned the responsibility of anchor / producer.
Chaudhary holds Bachelors in Mass Communications from GJU Hisar.
Polls & festivals: TV news industry hopeful of good H2
Experts expect 10-15% growth in the ad revenue during the upcoming elections
By Sonam Saini | Jul 19, 2023 9:15 AM | 5 min read
After a minor setback in AdEx during the first half of the year, the TV news industry is likely to see a recovery during the upcoming festive period and elections.
According to the ‘Television Advertising Quarterly Report Jan-Mar 2023’, in comparison to the previous two years, Jan-Mar 2023 witnessed 4% decline in ad volumes. Ad volumes during Jan-Mar 2022 witnessed de-growth of 1% compared to Jan-Mar 2021.
While the H1 remained flat for most of the news channels as compared to the previous year same period, industry leaders are expecting around 10-15% growth in the advertising revenue during the upcoming elections in five states later this year and the general elections early next year.
“While H1 was comparatively flat, Q1 witnessed some green shoots on the back of Union Budget and Karnataka state elections,” said Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network.
According to Dhawan, H2 looks promising on account of improved consumer sentiment, state and assembly elections, and several new launches planned in categories such as automobiles, handsets, consumer durables, etc. Also, renewed energy in BFSI, IPOs and government spends will make H2 favourable, he said.
“State elections as a lead-up to assembly elections will capture key growth. We expect 15-20% growth in ad sales this year,” Dhawan added.
Adding to the predictions, Sidharth Newatia, National Revenue Head, News18 Network told e4m that the kind of growth that one sees during elections cannot be compared to any other period.
“Elections for news are the most important revenue driver in any given year and this year will be no different. We are already seeing a surge in the queries over the election programming sponsorship options and it should reach fever pitch closer to the dates,” added Newatia.
According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data sourced by e4m, the Free Commercial Time (FCT) consumption has grown by 3 million when compared with H1 of last year.
Deleise Ross, Associate Vice President and Cluster Head – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, explains, “If we look at the FCT consumed in H1 of 2022 vs H1 of 2023 with all news channels, there is a 1% growth in the same.”
Ross added that the news genre is going to play a major role among media plans across audience segments, including the female viewers. “It’s not only the elections but also the festive season followed by news updates on cricket events like Asia Cup/World Cup that will spike the consumption,” Ross mentions.
Ross expects at least a 5-7% spike in the ad growth with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“Usually, state-level elections spike the ratings by 200% & rates hike by 30-50%. This year, the Lok Sabha elections will be different than usual with every one’s eye glued on the TV screen for quick updates,” she added.
The TAM report also states that during Jan-Mar 2023, News and GEC switched their positions. GEC was the leading channel genre with 30% share of ad volumes. News genre’s share dropped by 4-25% share compared to 29% during Jan-March 22.
According to Newatia, the second half is looking extremely good and not just because of elections, but the festive period ahead. He said, “Diwali being in mid-November makes the festive period longer this year. Elections are also happening in five states in the November–December time frame, and general elections will happen during April – May, which coincidentally, are also high AdEx months. So the second half is looking very buoyant.”
Specifically talking about the Hindi general news, he said that H1 was extremely good. He shared that the network has been able to take a larger share of the advertisement pie because of our channel rankings.
The industry experts expect that this could be a good opportunity for the luxury brands to advertise during elections. Ross added, “This year could present a good opportunity for the high-end goods and luxury brands, as India is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing markets in the next five years. This provides advertisers a chance to move beyond glossy magazines and infotainment. Additionally, it can also bolster brand growth in India's tier 2 markets, creating new opportunities for Hindi news channels as well. Some of the other key categories driving the ad volumes include spices, cement and automobiles.”
In fact, during Karnataka elections, news channels were certain that there would be a jump in ad revenue and some of them predicted it to be around 20-30% for the national channels while the growth expected for the local channels was double.
Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments & Business Development at Madison Media, said that for TV news channels, the build-up to next year will be good. There are state elections at the end of this year and Lok Sabha elections early next year so governments will be spending a lot on welfare schemes and will also spend on advertisements. News channels become an important factor during elections and during the World Cup also. So, this year should be much better than last year for TV news channels as the advertising volume will go up and hence the revenue will go up.”
Speaking of the Hindi news genre category, Newatia expects Hindi News should witness a double-digit growth this year. “Given that it is an election year, the key driver will be the monetization of the general elections as well as the five state elections, which are going to happen in the November-December time period.”
