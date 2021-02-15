Sathiyam TV gears up for Election News Bonanza

2021 has given a fresh start to all the players including the news channels in Tamilnadu. Sathiyam TV is also gearing up for the TN election news bonanza.

Dr Isaac Livingstone, the Managing Director of Sathiyam TV is overwhelmed with the response that the channel has received in escalating the TNPSC’s petition. The channel as a whistleblower unearthed the scam and the loopholes in the selection process of TNPSC Group 1 service exam. Dr Isaac avers that Sathyam TV "will continue to stand with the common man and present the news without any sort of fabrication."

The CEO, R.B.U.Shyam Kumar, a veteran in the industry, opines “2020 was the bookmarker in our lives and life is not going to be the same thenceforth. The most treasured lesson that we all have learnt is to make the optimum use of the available resources with a cost-effective approach, breaking the geographical boundaries. Social media has swamped our lifestyle and a lot of focus is now on hyper-local content. The viewer’s consuming behaviour has changed drastically across genres. TV media is not only competing laterally but also on the social media platform. It’s no more first-mover advantage but it’s fast mover’s advantage."

Being the front runners in the election coverage of Tamil news globe, Sathiyam TV’s Chief Editor Shanmugasundaram assures that “equilibrium coverage will be assured to viewers and an array of shows and exclusives are all set to roll & captivate the attention of the people.” He also shared Sathiyam’s tagline for the forthcoming election - "Suspense & Surprise" which is not only for the political parties but to every stratum of the society. This election journey will roll out around 20 unique programs capturing the twists and the turns, with excitement overloaded.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)