Samachar4media 40under40 honours top Hindi journalists
UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was the Chief Guest
The exchange4media's Hindi publication samachar4media awarded several Hindi journalists as part of the Hindi Journalism 40under40 event.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was the Chief Guest at the event.
The event also saw intriguing and informative panel discussions on various topics and issues raging in the world of Hindi journalism today.
Here's the winner list:
