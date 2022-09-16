Avinash Pandey takes over as NBDA President

Rajat Sharma, who has stepped down as the President of NBDA, is likely to revive his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat

Rajat Sharma has decided to step down as President of News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). The role will be taken over by Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.

After leading news broadcasters’ largest body for the last six years, in a voluntary decision, Sharma is likely to convey to the Board to elect a new President as he wants to focus his energies on creating new shows. Sharma is likely to revive his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat soon.

During his stints with NBDA as president, he truly led the broadcast industry and took efforts to make the fraternity more accepting of contemporaries and strive for healthy competition.

Formerly known as the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), India’s largest body of news broadcasters, changed its name to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) on August 13, 2021. NBDA is the largest organization of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks in the country. NBDA believes in editorial standards ensuring objectivity, neutrality, fairness, and accuracy in reporting.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)