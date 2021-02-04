Movies NOW launches Season 8 of 100 Mania

100 days of unlimited happiness is knocking at your door! Movies NOW, Home to Blockbusters launches Season 8 of its iconic property 100 Mania. Breaking the monotony amidst the pandemic, 100 Mania offers its viewers a perfect reason to celebrate the new year on a cheerful note with 100 days of happiness.

With a curated lineup of 100 Hollywood blockbusters over the next three months, Movies NOW presents an exciting opportunity to win tempting prizes like cars, bikes, laptops, iPhones and much more by answering simple questions while watching the movie. Giving movie aficionados an unparalleled Hollywood experience, 100 Mania Season 8 features blockbusters including ‘Don’t Breathe’, ‘Casino Royale’, ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘The Darkest Hour’, ‘Skyfall’, amongst others.

Vivek Srivastava, President - Strategy and Business Head - News and English Entertainment Cluster, Times Network said, “We are delighted to commence the New Year with the 8th Season of 100 Mania, which not only presents Hollywood blockbusters but also gives exciting engagement opportunity to our ardent viewers. I’m confident that #100DaysOfHappiness will give infinite reasons to our viewers to celebrate this year with cheer and positivity.”

Movies NOW has also rolled out an aggressive integrated marketing campaign that includes print ads across The Times Group leading dailies, digital and on-air promotions across the Times Network channels.

