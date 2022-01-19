iTV Network appoints R K Arora as Group Chief Financial Officer

He has previously held various senior executive positions with various media houses like ZMCL, News Nation, India News, News 24 and India TV.

R K Arora has joined iTV Network as Group CFO. He has a wealth of leadership experience of around two-and-a-half decades in the news broadcasting, spanning the entire spectrum from strategic vision and planning to execution.

Arora has a standout track record, result-oriented approach and has a deep understanding of news ecosystem. He has previously held various senior executive positions with various media houses like ZMCL, News Nation, India News, News 24 and India TV.

Arora is a Chartered Accountant by profession and has formidable experience in Finance, Distribution, overall operations and formulating strategies for the organization.

He will report to the network’s board. Arora is an iTV alumnus, and elaborating on the vision that he aims to follow in his new role at iTV Network.

“It is a nice moment to come back to iTV network. With so much change and disruption unfolding in the news industry, this is an opportune time to work with increased focus on growth and innovation", said Arora.

Speaking on Arora’s new role with iTV Network, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “We believe that the market is evolving rapidly, throwing up unique opportunities. Arora’s mandate is to leverage the strengths of the News Network even while retaining unwavering focus on each individual channel brand. He brings with him enviable leadership and depth of experience and will be of an immense value to the network.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)