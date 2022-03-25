Fear of failure reduces flexibility in organisations: Harsha Vardhan Agarwal

The Vice-Chairman and MD designate at Emami Ltd. was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit

It is important that organisations adapt to changing needs without giving up flexibility said Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director designate, Emami Ltd.

Agarwal was speaking at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit that has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead. ABP Network is the leading multi-language news channel reaching 535 million individuals in India.

During the discussion, ‘The Entrepreneurial Drive - Legacy vs Start-ups: Building on the Past or Reinventing the Future?’, he said, "The right balance of professionalism and family ownership can grow the business much faster. But it is important to keep both separate."

Kulin Shah, Co-Founder, Onsurity, who was the other speaker at the same discussion, said, “Indian SMEs are not empowered to provide employee health benefits and Onsurity is on a mission to democratise health benefits for the 60 million SMEs that are there in India today.”

He added, "Any new business is on a tight rope with limited resource, time, and runway. If such entrepreneurs don't act fast, the business is definitely doomed. Thus, entrepreneurs need to keep optimising and learning. It is absolutely essential to start optimising as fast as one can."

