Election gave us fantastic opportunity & window for mass distribution: MK Anand

This year in August, Times Network launched its new Hindi offering Times Now Navbharat HD. Led by Navika Kumar, Editor-in-Chief, the channel was launched with the tagline ‘Ab Badlega Bharat, Banega Navbharat’. Right after four months of its launch, the network is now all set for the launch of Times Now Navbharat SD channel. The channel will go live on January 1, 2022.

Speaking at the media roundtable about launching HD channel first and SD later, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, said, “It's like a counterintuitive that people launch SD first, then they launch HD, and why is it that we have launched HD first and SD after that, is because if nobody else has done it doesn't mean that it is not the right way to do it. We believe when we launch a product, it has to go through various stages and each of them is functionally very important. As a group, our focus is extremely high on the brand partner. We give a lot of weightage to the masthead and logo.”

He further added that Times Network probably is heavier on marketing than many other media brands across the world. Anand believes that the HD first was a brilliant opportunity, which nobody has really used. He asserted that for the last seven-eight years, HD has existed and most of HDs in India are basically the same channels, which have a better format. The HD version is seen as more classy. So an HD channel gives us the potential to take the same brand and present it as a refined, sophisticated version.

“In India, it is possible to occupy the brand space at the sophisticated end and then go mass. So, that was one important natural strategic reason, the second was that coincidently the only HD channel which was there in the news space was Aaj Tak. So, when we launched the Hindi news channel in HD, your comparison is automatically set with Aaj Tak which is a great thing to aspire for in a launch situation. Third is, it put us in a discerning situation, exacting in a small set where we had to launch it with the right content, right FPC, the right packaging, in short, everything has to be right. And we actually would have expected it to be about a year before we were able to sort of take the plunge, but the product has been so well received at the consumer end and at the advertiser level, so we said, why not do it as early as now, because the election also gave us in a fantastic opportunity and a window to sort of go mass distribution.”

MK Anand shared that since the launch of the channel, they have trended multiple times whenever any big news in Hindi surfaced. “This gives us the confidence that when we came to the HD route, we are more confident of brand-wise resonating at the top, and then building ourselves up there even if we had to come in the hard working fashion and then walk out.”

Meanwhile, Anand informed that the SD channel will air the same content that goes on the HD channel. He said, “At the current state, the content is going to be the same but over a period of time, if we want to spin off them as slightly different products, like Times Now and Times Now HD, then we would.”

In the HD advertising space, Anand shared that they are already at 55% to 60% of Aaj Tak HD, which is the only competitor in the Hindi news HD space. He noted, “We have kept our price at the same level as Aaj Tak HD. This has been a very strong limiting feature for the ad sales team but still, we've been able to get through to 55%- 60% ad volume that speaks that we've been able to meet that objective. In the Hindi business news channel we are quite on top of whatever targets that we have set for ourselves on and business as a genre anyway has been in a buoyant post-pandemic.”

Speaking on the launch of the channel, Anand said that response from advertisers in the absence of TRP to the entire genre has not been affected. “They have currently placed their faith in the brands, whether it is ABP, Aaj Tak and Times Now. Also, this is not a CPRP based category, ER-based category, so you're not really buying CPRPs, you're buying opinions and influence.” He added that legacy players are safe whereas the new channels launched during this time will find it difficult. “We are right now launching honestly because of the UP election and UP, Punjab, and Uttarakhand are important markets and political advertising is at a crescendo", he said.

