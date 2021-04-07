Deepak Arora joins iTV Network as CEO-Northern Region

iTV Network has appointed Deepak Arora as CEO – Northern Region. In this new role, his responsibilities will include providing leadership and strategic direction to create new revenue generation opportunities in the Northern Region for iTV Network. Arora will be heading India News Haryana, India News Punjab, Andy & Aaj Samaaj.

Varun Kohli, CEO, iTV Network said, “We are delighted to have Deepak on board. He is a seasoned professional who will bring his rich experience and expertise in growing iTV Network and taking it to next level. His understanding of the market will be of an immense value to our network.”

Commenting on the development, Deepak Arora said, “I am happy to be part of a iTV Network and would like to play an important role in the continued success of the group.”

In his last assignment Deepak was working as CEO, Janta TV. Deepak also worked in the leadership role with Bajaj Allianz, ING Life, STV Haryana News and Focus News Group.

