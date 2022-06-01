BV Rao, Group Editor TV9 Network, steps down

In his career of over three decades, Rao has worked across all leading media houses like The Times Group, Express Group, Zee News and India Today Group.

BV Rao, Group Editor of TV9 Network, has quit. He joined TV9 from Firstpost.com in 2019. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

In his career of over three decades, Rao has worked across all leading media houses like The Times Group, Express Group, Zee News and India Today Group among others.

He began his career with Delhi Mid-Day in 1989 where he worked till 1991 before moving on to The Indian Express, Bangalore, as News Editor (1991-94).

Rao had three stints with The Express Group in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. In 1994, he joined Free Press Journal as Executive Editor and worked there for two years. He has also worked for The Times of India as Deputy Resident Editor for around a year, the India Today Group for three years, and DNA Mumbai for a year as Associate Editor.

